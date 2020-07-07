NEW ULM — A homeless woman allegedly was caught with drugs and replica guns hours after she was convicted of a different crime.
New Ulm police officers were called to suspicious activity at the Econolodge hotel Thursday morning and found Hannah Corinne Nelson, 21, and two men at her car. Drug paraphernalia was visible in her vehicle, according to a court complaint.
Nelson had been sentenced earlier that day to time served and probation in a prior domestic assault case. Probation agents came to the hotel to give Nelson a drug test and search her vehicle.
Nelson reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
The vehicle search allegedly found small amounts of meth and THC wax as well as numerous articles of drug paraphernalia and three BB guns that looked like real handguns. A probation agent also allegedly found evidence on Nelson's phone that she was selling drugs.
Nelson was charged Monday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and possession and gross misdemeanor counts of carrying BB guns in a public place.
