Mankato and Blue Earth County are planning listening sessions and St. Peter is looking for community-minded officers, local officials said in a virtual forum on policing.
Three city officials joined social justice advocates and other community members for the third of a four-part online conversation about local policing practices Thursday evening. Organized by seven Mankato-area groups, the advertised goal of the third session was “to equip community members with the information they need to advocate effectively for changes they want elected officials to implement.”
In addition to answering questions about their public safety departments, the city panelists gave an overview of their cities' operations and gave some tips on how advocates can get involved and suggest change within government
“Stay engaged. Stay involved. Take ownership. Shift the mindset that it's your government,” said Reggie Edwards, deputy city manager of Brooklyn Center and a Mankato resident.
Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms and St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said there are opportunities for community members to get involved in the police departments. Both cities have citizen commissions that help make officer hiring and other police personnel decisions. The Mankato Department of Public Safety also has volunteer opportunities, including reserve officers, Explorers and the Community Emergency Response Team.
The city officials were asked about recent or potential reforms to their public safety departments or efforts to improve relationships with marginalized communities.
Zelms said Mankato and Blue Earth County leaders are planning to hold community listening sessions. She said community members, especially people of color, will be invited to share about their experiences with law enforcement officers.
The city also is looking to establish a data portal on its website with Department of Public Safety data such as arrest and crime statistics and more information on policies, procedures and training. The goal, Zelms said, is to increase transparency.
In St. Peter, Prafke said the city is focusing on the character of the officers it hires. They look for officers who are committed to community and have a “protector” mindset, not a “warrior,” he said.
The Mankato and St. Peter officials also talked briefly about their school resource officer programs, which have become a controversy locally and nationally. Both said the focus for school officers is forming positive relationships with students.
“Even though it started as trying to be relationship building, we understand that's not how it is received by every student,” Zelms said.
Prafke suggested the conversations about school officers shouldn't be limited to whether to keep or remove them but also about opportunities to improve how officers are utilized within the schools.
The forum was organized by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, ACLU Mankato, NAACP Mankato, Black Excellence Around Minnesota, Committee Against Domestic Abuse, YWCA Mankato and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato
The final session will be held on Oct. 29. Participants will hold virtual brainstorming discussions on advocacy measures to propose to their city councils and police departments.
To register or to watch video replays of past sessions go to https://sites.google.com/gustavus.edu/policinginstpeterandmankatoare/home.
