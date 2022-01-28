Local political parties are set to hold precinct caucuses Tuesday to decide candidates, delegates to state party conventions and issues for the 2022 general election.
GOP members will vote in a straw poll for Republican candidates for governor this year, choosing among former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson, Dr. Neil Shah, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy and former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls.
Area Republicans and Democrats will also put forth potential issues the state parties will adopt later this year.
Le Sueur County Republicans chair Jerry Lucas said the GOP will likely focus on issues such as election integrity and education, specifically diversity efforts in schools.
"There's a big interest in being able to vote in person" and election ideas such as provisional balloting, Lucas said.
Democrats are set to discuss similar issues, from advocating for fewer voting restrictions to funding more education initiatives, among other things.
In Blue Earth County, Republicans will caucus at Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University starting at 7 p.m., with registration opening at 6 p.m. In Nicollet County, Republicans will caucus in North Mankato, St. Peter or Courtland.
In Le Sueur County, Republicans will caucus in six locations throughout the county in Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur, New Prague, Waterville and Montgomery, with Democrats caucusing in similar locations in the same cities.
Many Democrats in Minnesota counties have opted for contactless caucuses this election cycle. Whereas political parties have offered non-attendee forms in the past for members who are likely to miss caucus night, DFLers can fill out those forms and a resolution form, and either submit them online or drop them off at caucus locations by 9 p.m.
Jim Hepworth, chair of the 1st Congressional District DFL, said he expects about 60% of Minnesota's caucuses will go contactless this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It helps that we've always had this non-attendee form," Hepworth said.
The Nicollet County DFL will only accept non-attendee and resolution forms this time around, which can be submitted either online or dropped off at locations in North Mankato, St. Peter or Lafayette, where a handful of staff will be posted to accept forms.
Blue Earth County DFLers will have similar staff at locations in Vernon Center, Mapleton, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal and Mankato, but those staff members will have a few forms on hand for residents to fill out just in case they come expecting a regular caucus.
In Le Sueur County, DFL regular meetings will be held only for masked participants who can show proof of vaccination. Non-attendee forms and resolutions can still be submitted online or dropped off for people who are uncomfortable attending in person or who may miss the caucus.
Forms can be find online at dfl.org/caucus or by emailing DFL officials in your county.
The Minnesota DFL also will allow noncitizens to caucus within the party for the first time.
For more information on where your caucus location is, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us
