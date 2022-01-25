MANKATO — The playground is designed by those who show up.
That political lesson will be ziplined home for residents of the Alexander Park neighborhood, especially the youngest generation, when they see $236,000 in park improvements constructed next summer.
When invited to weigh in by city staff, just 4% of 187 households in the neighborhood shared their preferences on a menu of possible improvements to the park at the top of Mankato's Main Street hill. Five of the seven respondents voted for Option C among the playground alternatives — the one with the tamest slides and some big umbrella-like structures providing shade.
So staff took their surveys to a pair of nearby elementary schools to gauge the opinions of the students, many of whom live in the neighborhood. There was a bit more enthusiasm among that demographic.
"The kids are really excited to be able to give their input into what they would like to see in their neighborhood," said Edell Fiedler, director of communications and public engagement for the city.
Excited to the tune of a 70% response rate to the surveys delivered to Washington Elementary School. And at Mt. Olive Lutheran School — 95.4% of the students cast their vote.
The strong preference was Option A (which received no votes from the adults) — the playground that was the tallest, that featured the biggest slides and that had a somewhat private space to hang out at the lofty apex of the structure. And the kids didn't just vote, they opined in the comments section.
"I prefer option A because I think it's nice to have a little hide out area," one student commented.
"'A' looks more fun so I'd prefer 'A'. Woo hoo," wrote another.
"Choose A because it is the beset (sic) and it will please, man," advised another.
"Whoever designed Option A is genius."
Although Option A, with 291 votes, dominated the voting, there was passionate support among voters for the losing candidates.
"'B' is too small. 'A' is to (sic) big but little kids might get hurt," a C voter wrote.
There was even a traditionalist: "Okay, I like the park as it is, so please leave it, but if my comment doesn't matter I prefer 'A'."
One young voter suggested throwing off all fiscal restraint: "Do 'A'. Repeat multiple times."
And there was someone who felt oppressed by the limitations of the establishment choices and preferred offering an alternative vision: "A slow spinning picnic table, a tire swing, a troll tunnel, a thing you sit in and then it spins upside down and side to side; a hamster wheel; a spinning stool; stepping stones that go up and down; a tree fort; big trampoline."
In the end, the consensus-builders were the big winners — the ones advising the city that the popularity of "A" could be enhanced by a key element from "B."
"'A' is amazing but 'b' has a zipline so if 'A' has a zipline it is awesome," a grade-schooler wrote, emphasizing the logic of the approach.
It was a popular thought: "Add a zipline." "Zipline." "Please do option 'A' but add a zipline to it." "Add a zipline to 'A.'" "Add a zipline to 'A.'" "Add a zipline to 'A.'"
This week, city staff recommended "Option A," with a zipline added, and the City Council unanimously agreed.
Fiedler said some "doable adjustments" were made to the municipal parks spending to allow the zipline addition to fit the budget.
The project will also meet the children's other consistent request — that much of the equipment be accessible for kids who use wheelchairs, according to Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. Rubberized surfaces and specially processed woodchips will be used for the base of the playground, allowing for good wheelchair mobility.
The bulk of the budget for the Alexander Park project is for the new playground, which replaces a 1999 play structure that city officials said is at the end of its design life. But the project will also include a new trail stretching from the shelter near Main Street past the basketball court to the playground adjacent to Mulberry Street. New benches, a grill and drainage improvements are also planned.
Construction is set to begin on May 20 with completion by July 8.
The next park upgrade in Mankato's five-year construction plan is at Erlandson Park near the intersection of Main Street and Victory Drive, scheduled for 2023. Public engagement efforts will begin in coming months, including polling the kids at Kennedy Elementary School on playground design.
"We'll start looking at that in March, April," Fiedler said.
