MANKATO — With more frequent torrential rains and more farm runoff coming into Mankato, city leaders are feeling more urgency to muck out stormwater retention ponds to maximize their water-holding capacity.
This winter’s project — cleaning out Premier Pond serving the Eastwood Industrial Center — got a little more expensive than planned, though, when it was found the sediment at the bottom of the pond needs to be disposed of in a landfill.
“This was due to heavy metal contamination being present in the sediment,” according to a memo to the City Council, which approved a $794,000 bid from Holtmeieir Construction.
The average of the four bids received topped $1 million for the project. But even with the lower-price Holtmeier bid, the total expense of the project will rise to $822,000 when engineering and contingency expenses are added. As recently as September, the total cost of the project was expected to be just over $500,000.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the pollutants in the pond, which is along Highway 22 near Premier Drive, don’t reflect the industrial activity in the area as much as the vehicles driven by the hundreds of workers and suppliers in the industrial park.
“These ponds that take road runoff, they’re not only rich in nutrients — goose crap — they also contain oils, road salt, whatever,” Hentges said.
It’s a wintertime project because the pond needs to be drained. Work is to start in December and be completed no later than May 1.
