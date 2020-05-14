Most area high school graduates will still cross a stage to accept their diplomas this spring. But they’ll do so in front of video cameras or vehicles instead of stadium crowds.
Some high schools in south-central Minnesota have announced plans for drive-in ceremonies.
Other schools are holding virtual ceremonies after filming seniors taking their graduation walks one at a time.
Others have not yet announced plans for an alternative recognition.
From vehicle parades to a billboard, communities also are finding other ways to recognize the Class of 2020 while they can’t celebrate together in person.
Mankato Area Public Schools and St. Peter High School are among those asking seniors to come back to school one at a time with their immediate families. A camera will be rolling as each senior receives a diploma from their principal.
Those moments, along with student and staff speeches, will be compiled into videos. Virtual watch parties will be held on what would have been graduation day.
St. Peter families will be invited to watch the compilation ceremony online May 29. Mankato high schools will broadcast videos on cable access television as well as a local radio station June 4.
Mankato East High School senior Chloe Miller said she’s disappointed she won’t get to celebrate the milestone with her classmates, but she understands why she can’t.
“I’m really sad about it and I feel robbed,” she said. “But then again there is a tragedy happening, and I want to make sure my family and everybody stays safe.”
Mom Emily Soderlund said her twin seniors, Emma and Kayla, also were disheartened. But their excitement for the alternative has been growing since they picked up their caps and gowns.
“It doesn’t make up for everything that they’re missing, but they are really looking forward to it,” Emily said.
Loyola Catholic School and Maple River High School are among the schools holding drive-up ceremonies. Stages and speakers are set outside and families will watch from their vehicles as seniors are called up one at a time.
Maple River will celebrate on its originally planned graduation date of May 29. Loyola’s ceremony was originally scheduled for Sunday. But the governor’s stay-at-home order will still be in effect. So the ceremony was moved to May 20.
“While safety is our top priority, our goal is to provide a special experience for our seniors under these tough circumstances,” Loyola Principal Adam Bemmels said in a statement.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School is planning a hybrid digital and drive-up celebration. Seniors will come to school next week to be recorded accepting their diplomas. On May 22 a parade down Janesville’s Main Street will be followed by a drive-in movie style ceremony and video watch party.
Principal Grant Hanson said the plans were built from priorities identified through a student survey of giving seniors the opportunity to walk across the stage, of having a final time to come together as a class while also allowing seniors to celebrate with their families.
State guidelines
The Minnesota Department of Education issued graduation ceremony “guidelines” Friday that encouraged virtual celebrations, discouraged drive-up ceremonies and banned ceremonies in locations such as stadiums or gymnasiums. State education officials said the guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health.
“The safest way to observe graduation/commencement is for everyone to stay home,” the guidance document says.
The state is not allowing any traditional ceremonies with seated spectators, even if it is held outside and people are spread apart.
“In person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations were ample space between attendees could be accomplished, does not comply with social distancing practices and introduces a great deal of contact unpredictability and increases the potential for disease transmission,” the document says.
Drive-in ceremonies were not recommended but not prohibited. The state urged schools that choose this option to take precautions, including requiring attendees to remain in their vehicles, only open windows if they are at least 6 feet apart, and not throw caps or pass around any objects.
The restrictions have drawn pushback from some students, parents and Republican lawmakers who called for more flexibility to allow small schools to hold traditional ceremonies if they could spread out the spectators.
“Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, MDE should seek input from school districts around the state to determine if certain districts are able to hold ceremonies while observing social distancing guidelines,” state Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, who represents a large part of Sibley County, said in a statement.
Other recognition
Communities are finding additional ways to celebrate their seniors who won’t be able to have a traditional ceremony this year.
Many area schools are using social media to spotlight each of their graduates.
In New Ulm, a Facebook group has organized an adopt-a-senior program in which volunteers are providing care packages to graduates.
A billboard erected in Sleepy Eye displays the names and photos of the Sleepy Eye High School graduates. Class of 2020 lawn signs have been distributed to seniors in several area communities.
Mankato Area Public Schools plans to hold a reunion next June to give the Class of 2020 a belated opportunity to celebrate together.
Miller said she appreciates her yard sign and virtual ceremony and reunion plans.
“People are trying. It’s not like we’re being forgotten about,” she said. “It is nice that people still care.”
Emily Soderlund led efforts to get yard signs to St. Peter seniors and was organizing a car parade and fireworks display. But she’s rethinking the latter ideas as the pandemic has stretched longer than she expected, and the city has now decided to cancel its Fourth of July parade and fireworks.
“There is so much uncertainty it makes me want to break down and cry sometimes,” Soderlund said. “COVID is taking so much away and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.”
She hopes members of her “SPHS Class of 2020-St. Peter Community Support” group will be able to brainstorm other ways the community can recognize its seniors.
But first she’s taking a break to focus on celebrating her daughters. Before they return to school Thursday to accept their diplomas, she has organized a small drive-by celebration. In lieu of a traditional graduation party, family and friends will stay in their vehicles as they congratulate Emma and Kayla with signs and cards.
“We are so proud of all they have accomplished,” Emily Soderlund said of her daughters and all the other members of the Class of 2020. “They are going to come out on the other side of this like the rock stars that they are.”
