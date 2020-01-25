NORTH MANKATO — The Wood Butchers weren't terribly concerned about retaining their title as champions of the 'Ancient' Division at the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic.
“We're all friends first. We're here for the fun,” team member Mike Oliver said as he tailgated with the competition between games Saturday at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
The pond hockey tournament is more a reunion than a competition, says Larry Wild, chairman of the Anthony Ford Fund Committee.
The Wood Butchers were among several of the teams participating in the 12th annual fundraiser for a 12th time.
Two dozen adult teams, with players as old as 72, took to the ice Saturday. Another 34 youth teams are playing Sunday.
Team entry fees and concessions proceeds support leukemia research, Mankato area youth hockey scholarships and community skating facilities.
The friendly tournament was started in memory of Anthony Ford, an avid young Mankato hockey player who died at age 9 from childhood leukemia in 2009.
Along with his love for hockey, Helen Wild said she will always remember his “mischievous smile” and his ability to connect to people of all ages.
“He was a great kid,” said the tournament volunteer who helped care for Anthony. “He had exceptional courage and resilience.”
Brady Peters, one of the event's founding organizers and a longtime youth hockey coach, didn't personally know Anthony, but he witnessed the boy's legacy.
“He brought the hockey community together,” Peters said. The annual event in the boy's memory helps maintain that strong sense of community, he added.
Ron Wilmes of rural Mankato was a rare newcomer to the Hockey Classic Saturday. He turned down an invite to play on a team last year because he prefers to stay indoors in January. He “caved” to requests to help fill out a team this year and Mother Nature rewarded him with unseasonable warmth.
Peters, who leads the team that prepares and maintains 12 rinks for the tournament, said slightly colder temperatures would have been better for the ice quality. But he's persevered through much more challenging conditions.
The event has been canceled only once, in 2012, because warm weather made the ice unsafe.
Dave Helder of St. Peter, recalled once playing in the rain and up to 4 inches of water on Lake Washington, which was the event's original home.
Mike Erinco, a physician at Mankato Clinic, sponsored two teams for this year's Hockey Classic after playing for the first time last year.
“It's just such a good time for such a good cause,” he said.
