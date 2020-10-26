NORTH MANKATO — An annual outdoor hockey event for youth and adult teams has been canceled.
Health safety concerns regarding the pandemic were cited in an announcement by the organizers of the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic to not hold the 13th annual tournament in 2021.
The tournament honors the late Anthony Ford, a 9-year-old hockey player and fan who died in April 2006 from a rare type of leukemia.
Since its inception in 2008, the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Children’s Leukemia Research, youth hockey scholarships and ice needs in the area.
A $100,000 donation from the Anthony Ford Fund to the city of North Mankato contributed in 2019 to outdoor ice rinks and a warming house project at Spring Lake Park.
Organizers are planning to offer their next tournament in early 2022.
Contributions will be accepted this year, despite the event's cancellation. For more information on how to make a donation, go to anthonyford99.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.