LAKE PRAIRIE — A 34-year-old Mankato woman's crossover SUV went off the road and rolled into a concrete median about 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 169 just northwest of Mankato.
Lauren Powers Myslicki was northbound on Highway 169 when her 2008 Pontiac Vibe hit a median, authorities reported. She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Myslicki was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, authorities said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.