MANKATO — The Minnesota Pork Congress and trade show runs from Monday evening to Wednesday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It is the first time the event, which focuses specifically on swine, has been in Mankato.
A variety of trade show exhibitors, seminars and activities are featured, with about 2,000 people expected.
Seminars include swine health, sustainability and political discussions.
It is sponsored by the Minnesota Pork Board and the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.
