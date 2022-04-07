MANKATO — Beginning Wednesday, Blue Earth County Road 1 (Old Highway 66) between County Roads 9 and 90 will be closed to resume construction.
The portion of road is expected to be closed until fall, with construction set to be complete by Sept. 31.
The posted detour route will be via County Roads 90, 16 and 35.
Red Jacket Park and Red Jacket Valley Park also will be closed due to the construction starting on Wednesday, but access to the parks is expected to open again in late May. The Red Jacket Trail will remain usable but must be accessed from other locations.
Residents and landowners should contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns with the county and the contractor, Mathiowetz Construction: 507-304-4025.
