MANKATO — A portion of the roof on the Landmark building on the corner of Main and Second streets collapsed late Tuesday afternoon.
A portion of Second and Main streets were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic because of concern about a building's safety in the area, according to the city of Mankato.
Crews were seen going into the Landmark Center building at 121 E. Main St. around 5:45 p.m.
A drone video on Facebook showed a section of the roof caved in.
At this time, it is unknown when the roads will reopen, and no further details were available.
