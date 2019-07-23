WATERVILLE — Russ Zipf two years ago moved from Waconia and bought a small home in the low-lying neighborhood in Waterville, known by locals as the Lagoons.
On Tuesday he was wading through knee-high water that surrounds his house.
"I was here for the tornadoes last summer and for the blizzards this winter. Now the floods. I'm having buyer's remorse," he said with a smile.
Zipf can still reach his home in his pickup and his living area is dry, but dozens of others in the area have left their homes or cabins, some returning occasionally to check on their property.
The waters from the Cannon River, which runs between Tetonka and Sakatah lakes, started rising slowly a couple of weeks ago. "Then from Saturday to Sunday, it came up a lot," Zipf said.
"It's frustrating. You don't sleep at night. I get up and sit in the living room and listen to my sump pump turn off and on."
Mark Krenik, Waterville's wastewater superintendent, has been on patrol with other city workers in recent days.
"We got a lot of water coming through the sanitary sewers that shouldn't be there. It's coming up through the manholes," he said. "We got way too much water for July."
The city provided empty sandbags and sand for residents who wanted to sandbag. "We got rid of a lot of sandbags on Saturday and Sunday, but now it's slowing down," Krenik said.
"This is getting old," he said, before slogging down a street through waist high water to check on infrastructure.
Several blocks away, on the banks of the Cannon River, some homes were sandbagged and others had water part way up and into their homes. Several streets were closed because of flooding and people were still cleaning up downed trees and limbs from Saturday's powerful storm.
People are having difficulty or are unable to use boat landings because of the high water and some docks are floating.
Larry and Jane Robertson were watching as the water was up to their RV at Cannon Gate Park.
"It's awful, but what can you do?" Jane Robertson said.
The retired couple long lived in Rochester and then San Diego and have used the RV park as a summer retreat the past two years so they can visit family in Rochester.
The RV park has some people who reside there all summer but most come on the weekends. Robertson said one neighbor whose RV was completely surrounded with water and lost power is temporarily staying with the owners of the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.