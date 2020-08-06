MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's rate of positive COVID-19 cases dropped in six of nine counties this week.
The lower percentages of COVID positives included Blue Earth County, where the rate dipped for the fourth straight week. The county went from 8.4% of tests resulting in positive cases between July 1-8 to 5.5% from July 29 to Aug. 5, according to testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Regionwide, the rate decreased from 4.9% to 4.2% as testing and new cases dropped as well.
Watonwan and Le Sueur counties had the biggest rate decreases. Watonwan's rate dropped from 9.8% to 3%, while Le Sueur had a smaller decrease from 6.3% to 2.8%.
The three counties with higher rates this week were Nicollet, Sibley and Martin counties. Nicollet County's rate has risen for two straight weeks, going from 3.6% to 5.8% during that span.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties have had similar rates above 5% over the past two weeks. World health officials back in May recommended areas achieve lower than 5% rates for a sustained period before reopening.
Testing levels rose in five of the nine counties despite the region having 335 fewer tests overall compared to the week before. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties all had more testing.
Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties had lower testing totals. Martin County's drop was the biggest, going from 538 tests the week before to 287.
Apart from the latest weekly testing figures, seven counties in the region had new cases confirmed Thursday. Only Faribault and Martin counties didn't have new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Sibley County — Two
- Brown County — One
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, Minnesota's COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths all rose in the health department's latest update. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the illness in intensive care units, 153, rose by one, and total hospitalizations, 319, rose by 14.
Another seven Minnesotans died of the illness. The state's death toll is now 1,636 since the pandemic began.
