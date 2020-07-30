MANKATO — The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Blue Earth County dropped for the third straight week, according to new data released Thursday.
The county's rate of tests coming back positive went from 7.1% between July 15-22 to 5.9% between July 22-29. The figure was as high as 8.4% earlier in July.
Blue Earth County's lower positive test rate came during a period when testing was up countywide compared to the previous week.
There were 1,276 tests completed and 75 cases in the county from July 22-29, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The week before had 1,222 tests and 87 cases.
Despite the encouraging trend in Blue Earth County — coinciding with when Mankato started requiring people to wear masks — south-central Minnesota's overall positivity rate slightly rose amid higher testing. The rate went from 4.7% last week to 4.9% this week.
Five of the nine counties in the region had upticks in the percent of positive cases, including Nicollet, Brown, Le Sueur, Waseca and Watonwan counties. Faribault, Sibley and Martin counties joined Blue Earth among the counties with lower rates week over week.
Nicollet County, which went from a 3.6% to a 5.5% rate, was one of just three counties in the region with lower testing totals this week. The others were Brown and Martin counties.
Watonwan County again had the highest rate of positive tests with 9.8%, up from 8% last week. The county's rate has remained elevated since two major testing events in earlier in July resulted in a drop in the positivity rate.
Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown and Watonwan counties all had more than 5% of tests come back positive during the most recent week. Health officials back in May advised areas to achieve lower than 5% rates for a sustained period before reopening.
Also on Thursday, six area counties reported new COVID cases. The region had 28 total new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Waseca County — Four
- Watonwan County — Two
- Brown County — Two
Statewide, hospitalizations dropped slightly after being on the rise for much of the week. The number of Minnesotans with COVID who are hospitalized in intensive care units went from 143 to 141, while non-ICU hospitalizations dropped from 167 to 157.
Minnesota also lost five more residents to COVID. The latest fatalities linked to the illness brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,594 since around mid-March.
