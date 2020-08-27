MANKATO — Blue Earth County's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to its highest level yet recorded during the pandemic over the last week.
Of the 1,106 new tests added to the county's total between Aug. 19-26, 106 resulted in positive COVID cases, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The county's 9.6% weekly positivity rate was a significant increase from the previous week's 4.9% rate.
Six other counties in south-central Minnesota also had higher COVID positivity rates than the week before, while the region's overall rate rose to its highest level yet since county testing numbers became available in late-June.
The region as a whole had a 7.7% positivity rate between Aug. 19-26, compared to 5.7% the week before. Le Sueur and Sibley counties each had the highest rates in the region at 12.4% and 11%, respectively.
The upward trends over the last week came as many college students returned to Mankato for school. Blue Earth County Public Health data shows people between ages 20-29 account for nearly half of all COVID cases in the county.
Two counties in the region, Nicollet and Watonwan, had lower COVID positivity rates this week than the week before. Nicollet County's rate dipped back below 5% to 4.2%, while Watonwan County's rate dropped from 13% but remained high at about 10%.
Testing was down overall in the region compared to the week before. There were 1,106 new tests added to the region's total in the last week, compared to 1,462 the week before.
As for new cases confirmed Thursday, Blue Earth County again had a big daily jump with 29. Waseca County's 14 new cases and Le Sueur County's 13 were also among their biggest daily rises yet.
The full list of new cases added Thursday in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Waseca County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 13
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Watonwan County — Five
- Faribault County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
- Martin County — One
The health department reported a backlog of cases from the Valley Medical private lab led to a spike in new cases statewide. It's unclear whether the backlog led to the higher numbers in south-central Minnesota.
Backlogged cases are unlikely to explain the higher weekly rate of positive cases in the region, though, because the cases were added Thursday and the weekly testing figures are for the week ending Wednesday.
After an uptick in COVID deaths in the region over the last two weeks, no new deaths were reported Thursday in south-central Minnesota. Minnesota's pandemic death toll, however, rose by 13 for a total of 1,806.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations held steady again. Intensive care unit hospitalizations rose by five, but non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID dropped by four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.