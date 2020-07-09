ST. JAMES — Newly released data show the weekly rate of positive COVID-19 tests increased in most south-central Minnesota counties, but sharply dropped in the region’s hardest-hit county.
The percent of tests coming back positive rose over the last week in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Le Sueur and Brown counties. Le Sueur County had the biggest jump, going from 4.1% of tests being positive between June 24-July 1 to 7.2% between July 1-8, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Huge testing days in Watonwan County last week and this week, meanwhile, dropped the county’s positive rate from 25% to 5.2%.
Watonwan County has the most cases per capita in the region and one of the highest rates of positive tests in the state since the pandemic began. Nearly one-third of all tests were coming back positive in the county about two weeks ago, although a major jump in testing has brought the number down to a more encouraging range.
The county had 517 tests completed between July 1 and July 8, compared to 161 tests the week before. Watonwan was the only county in the region to have increased testing this week compared to last week.
The big testing pushes in Madelia and St. James came about because of the county’s high number of cases. The St. James site on Wednesday completed 572 tests.
There was enough capacity for more testing, said Watonwan County Human Services Director Naomi Ochsendorf, but she said testers reported being impressed with how many families came in to get checked.
Most of the people who received tests were asymptomatic, which helps explain the major drop in the county's positivity rate. Testing asymptomatic people helps get a better grasp on how widespread the virus is in communities.
Asymptomatic carriers can still spread the virus to more vulnerable people. And without testing, they could carry on like normal rather than avoiding contact with others.
After bigger jumps in new cases over the last few weeks, Watonwan County is settling into more gradual upticks, Ochsendorf said.
“I think it is getting a little bit more under control,” she said. “We had a little bit of an uptick after the Madelia date and will probably have another one early next week after the St. James testing, but overall we’ve gone back to that two to four (new cases) in a day.”
No more free testing sites are scheduled for the county. The health department targets hot spots for the mass testing to gather more data on the prevalence of the illness, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Healthcare Coalition.
“Hopefully this will lead to possible containment of the virus,” he said. “Really that’s what we’re trying to do.”
In comparison to Watonwan County’s drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties’ rates rose slightly from last week. Blue Earth County went from 8.2% to 8.4% and Nicollet County went from 6.1% to 7%.
Exceeding the 5% and 10% rates for positive tests are two bars health officials point to as cause for alarm. The World Health Organization advised governments in May to achieve 5% or lower rates for at least 14 days before reopening.
Blue Earth County has hovered between 8-9% for three weeks even as testing levels fluctuated. Nicollet County has been over the 5% mark for two straight weeks, including a rise from 2.8% two weeks ago to 7% this week.
The full list of positive test rates for area counties from last week to this week includes:
- Blue Earth County: 8.2% — 8.4%
- Brown County: 4% — 4.1%
- Faribault County: 5.4% — 3.6%
- Le Sueur County: 4.1% — 7.2%
- Martin County: 4.6% — 4.1%
- Nicollet County: 6.1% — 7%
- Sibley County: 6.1% — 2.6%
- Waseca County: 4.3% — 4.5%
- Watonwan County: 25% — 5.2%
