MANKATO — Get ready for the heat.
The Mankato area may well see record-setting high temperatures Saturday as a ridge building over the Central Plains blows in on southwest winds.
Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said Friday and Saturday will bring the best chances for a record temp around Mankato.
The record high for June 4 was 96 degrees in 1968 with the June 5 record set at 93 degrees in 1977.
“The forecast is for 93 on Friday and Saturday, so Saturday is the most likely for a record,” Dye said.
“It’s rare to be that hot this early.” It will be the first reading in the 90s in eight months.
She said the Dakotas are looking at triple-digit readings beginning Friday as hot weather in Nebraska and Kansas pushes toward the Upper Midwest.
“It will be all over Minnesota, even up north,” Dye said of the coming heat wave.
While it will be humid, it won’t be too sweltering.
“Dew points should be low enough, in the 60s, that we won’t have heat warnings. It’ll be humid but not real bad.”
Sunday is expected to just top 90 degrees locally, with upper 80s forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
Dye said the long-range forecast — out to June 15 — is for above-normal temperatures. “And it looks to be drier than normal.”
Crops will be OK
Some timely rains the last half of May should keep corn and soybean crops in good shape as the heat comes.
“Fortunately the soil moisture improved. The last 13 days of May gave us some soil moisture so this hot weather shouldn’t be stressful,” said Tom Hoverstad, researcher at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
The month started out dry with only 0.27 inches of rain the first 18 days of May. The last 13 days had 10 days with rain totaling over 2 inches, bringing the month total to 2.66 inches, which is 1.82 inches less than normal.
But Hoverstad said it was enough to carry crops for a while.
“The crops aren’t at their peak moisture needs now, so I think they’ll be fine.”
He said May brought an unusually wide array of temperatures. Temperatures ranged from a high of 89 degrees May 2 to a low of 28 on the 11th — a 61-degree difference.
He said the often cool temps meant much of the corn crop emerged unevenly. “It came up kind of slow, but it’s coming along.”
Air temperature last week averaged 55 degrees, which is 8.5 degrees cooler than normal.
There was some light frost on low-lying areas last week but Hoverstad said there was little crop damage. Central and northern Minnesota saw much colder weather and more serious crop damage.
Pools a hot spot
After a slow start at swimming pools that opened last Saturday, business is picking up.
Ella Gilbertson, a head lifeguard at the St. Peter pool, said that while the pool opened Saturday, guards didn’t have much to do. “There were a few people but not many. Monday was nicer and there was a good crowd and Tuesday was really busy.”
Gilbertson said the pool is open at noon this year rather than at 1 p.m. as in past years.
The Spring Lake Park swim facility in North Mankato had hoped to open last weekend but is now opening on Saturday.
Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato opens Monday. Admission to the pool will be free this year. Recently, the Mankato City Council voted to drop the $2.50 entry fee.
The council had considered expanding hours at the pool but dropped the idea after concerns about the YMCA being able to find enough additional lifeguards on short notice.
