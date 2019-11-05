MANKATO — The Mankato area is headed for a potential record-wet year and next week will bring unusually bone-chilling temperatures.
"What's unusual is how cold it's going to be. The arctic air is really going to pour down," said Michelle Margraf of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Sunday night temperatures are to fall to 10 degrees with Veterans Day reaching a high of only 20. That compares to an average low of 27 and high of 46.
The region, particularly to the south and southeast of Mankato, is in its first winter weather advisory of the year, lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Slippery road conditions are expected with 1-3 inches of snow predicted.
Nicollet County was not in the advisory. Counties to the southeast and east of Mankato are expected to get the brunt of the season's first real snow with up to 5 inches possible.
November's cold start follows an October that was far wetter than normal.
"For October you had 5.29 inches of precipitation, which is well above the normal of 2.32 inches. So you doubled that. And it hit at the wrong time for harvesting," Margraf said.
For the year, Mankato has had 39.43 inches of precipitation, 10 inches above normal. Precipitation amounts in Mankato already have surpassed the full-year normal of 32.3 inches.
"Many cities will likely hit new all-time records for the year and Mankato may be one of them."
No part of the state has escaped above-average precipitation this year.
"The northern part of the state, along the Canadian border, there was a drought in the spring. But by the end of the summer, the drought was wiped out. They're not as saturated as the rest of the state because they started at a deficit, but the whole state has seen a surplus throughout the summer and into the fall," Margraf said.
