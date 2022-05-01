Steve and Kathy Burnett remember going up to the second floor of Mankato’s historic post office and federal courthouse for their marriage license in 1967.
Steve was 20 years old at the time and Kathy was 18. Back then a man wasn’t considered of age until 21, they said, but a woman was considered of age at 18.
“I sat there while he went home to get his dad to come back and sign,” said Kathy with a laugh. “I was quite smug, because I thought ‘Well, I’m mature and he isn’t.’”
The North Mankato couple returned to the second floor at 401 S. Second St. Thursday for one of the first times since 1967, taking part in a guided tour exploring the landmark’s historical significance.
The Burnetts are members of the Blue Earth County Historical Society, or BECHS. When the historical society sent out an email about offering tours, a partnership with building redevelopers APX Construction Group, the history buffs knew they wanted to see it again.
“It’s a fantastic landmark for Mankato,” Kathy said. “We just kind of jumped at it thinking this is our chance.”
VIP tours featuring the building’s basement and first, second and third floors started Thursday. Public tours of the first and second floors were open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, then from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Most people would’ve only seen the post office’s lobby while coming in for stamps or to mail a package over the years, said Jessica Potter, executive director at BECHS. If you’re a “building geek,” as she described herself, you might’ve looked around with curiosity at the pillars, crown molding, and all the ornamental brass and bronze.
It certainly looks big from the outside, but a tour hit home how massive it truly was for Potter. There was so much more to explore outside the lobby, she said, and offering tours to the public served as one last chance to showcase all of it before APX continues its redevelopment project.
“This was an ideal opportunity to see what was beyond the lobby,” she said. “I know anyone who’s been coming in is so excited to see all the nooks and crannies.”
As a preservationist, she’s excited about what APX has planned for the building. The company cares about retaining the historical value, she said, including being receptive to the tour idea.
“They want to get people in here to get a taste of what it is and the condition they’re starting with, and then you can see it evolve from here,” she said. “It’s an exciting redevelopment for our community.”
Billed as The Post at 401, APX has plans to redevelop the building into an event venue with a restaurant, speakeasy and more. Early signs of construction were visible during the tour.
Tour guide Tim Pulis wasn’t surprised to see so much interest in the building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. He toured the post office with BECHS curator/archivist Shelley Harrison in recent years, giving them an idea to work with APX on providing the public tours.
“I know there were tons of people highly interested in Mankato history,” Pulis said. “To see if before it gets remodeled I thought was an important thing.”
Pulis once came to the post office in 1969 to sign up for the Selective Service. During one of his tours, he heard people saying they remembered when the building had a cigar stand.
Being there when post office operations were humming, all the military recruitment offices were full, and the courts were in session would’ve been a sight to see, Pulis said.
“Just to be here and feel the energy in the building back in the 40s and 50s would’ve been awesome,” he said.
His tours gave people a glimpse of what those days were like. He pointed out a spittoon in the lobby, peak holes overlooking the old sorting room floor so postal inspectors could keep an eye on workers, and rooms where juries used to deliberate, prisoners used to be held, and judges used to hold court.
Outside, Pulis showed tourgoers the subtle line where builders matched the Kasota stones from the original side of the building with stones used for a major expansion in 1932. The project addressed a long-standing issue with the original building: By the time it was built, locals were already saying it was a mistake not to build it bigger.
A third major renovation in 1965 was mostly unnoticeable to the public. The project expanded the work area on the first floor and storage area in the basement by 6,000 square feet, according to BECHS, along with dividing the 1896 courtroom into offices.
The federal government downsized operations in the building in 2015. It went up for sale during the same year before APX bought it in 2020. At the time of sale, a preservation easement was added to the property to protect the exterior facade, lobby and 1933 courthouse from “changes that would affect the historic integrity,” according to BECHS.
The tours featured the postmaster’s office located just off the lobby, where Jim Kirschbaum worked for 16 years. His tenure as Mankato’s second-longest serving postmaster stretched from 1988 to 2004, and he was back at the post office greeting people during Thursday’s tours.
The building has special significance to him, and he’s not alone. People appreciate its historical significance, he said.
“The historical value is what peaks everyone’s interest,” he said. “It’s Kasota stone, and obviously a landmark in the city that they’re accustomed to seeing. I think that’s what’s drawing people to come in for the tours.”
