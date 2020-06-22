MANKATO — Tuesday morning's weather was mild with no rain or heat, and letter carrier Sue Hanus was swiftly completing her appointed rounds, as described in an unofficial motto for the U.S. Postal Service.
The coronavirus is not mentioned in that familiar postal workers' oath; however Hanus has seen its effects during the past 3 ½ months.
“We now have staggered start times that help keep us separate,” Hanus said, explaining new health safety plans for her and fellow employees who've continued to work throughout the pandemic.
The 15-year postal employee has noticed a decrease in the volume of standard mail she drops off and picks up, and a “robust” increase in handling e-commerce companies' boxes.
Not only has the U.S. Postal Service lost revenue due to declining letter volume, the national essential service has added to its budget COVID-19-related expenses, such as extra cleaning regimes.
A new coronavirus aid package including funding for the Postal Service was passed by the House of Representatives May 15. Congressional leadership and the Trump administration have been in ongoing negotiations about the package, known as the HEROES Act. The act includes $25 billion in direct funding to the Postal Service. The bill also would repeal restrictions on a $10 billion line of credit that was authorized in a previous stimulus package.
A group of supporters holding pro-Postal Service signs greeted Hanus as she parked her delivery vehicle across from the downtown post office.
About 20 people showed up at a rally near Jackson Park during the lunch hour. Many passing motorists honking horns in solidarity.
By 2 p.m., a section of South Second Street's parking space was filled by a “caravan” of vehicles bedecked with pro-Postal Service signs.
“We need a bailout. We operate on stamps,” said Harold Weed, local organizer for the U.S. Mail Not For Sale park rally. “What we make is from sales of stamps and postage.”
Weed, a retired postal employee who is active in the Minnesota State Association of Postal Carriers, planned the local event in conjunction with worker-led campaigns throughout the country.
He distributed handouts that explained why supporters are fighting suggestions to sell the mail delivery service to a private company.
“We don't want to sell out to Amazon or Fed-X. We want to deliver mail. That's the bottom line,” said Perry B. Schmidt, president of the Minnesota State Association of Letter Carriers.
Schmidt came from the Twin Cities to join the Mankato rally.
“The same thing is going on in Minneapolis-St. Paul, (where) at least 100 people are expected to show up. I'm here because as the state president, I've seem sometimes they (Greater Minnesota association groups) get left behind. And because Harold has taught me everything I know about getting involved in the political scene.”
Weed's been busy talking with U.S. senators, including Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, to persuade them to support pandemic relief for the Postal Service.
“Amy and Tina are behind us. Now we are waiting for the rest to get on board,” Weed said.
He's concerned some lawmakers would support privatization.
“We have always been an entity for the public.”
The cost of mailing a letter could increase dramatically for customers if the Postal Service was owned by a for-profit company. Today a stamp purchased to send a letter to Alaska costs the same as one used to mail a letter across town, he said.
State Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, carried a sign during the rally and waved to motorists who honked as they drove past Jackson Park. He also answered questions from the public and described the crunch the Postal Service has faced since a 2006 mandate.
Congress requires USPS to pre-fund 75 years' worth of retiree health benefits in the span of 10 years.
“Nobody else has that requirement. It's a huge financial burden,” Considine said.
Taxpayers would be hurt if the Postal Service was privatized, he said. “Amazon doesn't pay any property taxes and doesn't contribute to the local infrastructure. They (e-commerce businesses) aren't brick-and-mortar places.”
Considine then described the public's attitude about mail carriers and the service they provide to communities. “Everybody likes their post office.”
Bob Maiers, of Mankato, was on his way to mail a letter at the Second Street post office at about the same time the rally began. He agreed with the supporters and their signs.
“We gotta keep them in business. I use the post office quite a bit, for business and personal letters.”
