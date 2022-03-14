No cases of the deadly avian influenza have yet been detected in Minnesota, but poultry producers are on edge as news surfaces of the virus hitting flocks in Iowa and South Dakota.
As of Thursday, 27 cases of the highly pathogenic avian flu have been reported by the United States Department of Agriculture, including a commercial flock of 49,816 turkeys in Buena Vista County, Iowa, and a mixed operation of 47,330 birds in Charles Mix County, South Dakota.
Another small, backyard case of 42 birds was also detected in Iowa.
Buena Vista County is located about 55 miles south of Spencer, Iowa, just 90 miles from Worthington. Charles Mix County about 100 miles west of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The first reported case of avian flu was at a commercial turkey operation in Indiana, a flock of 26,625 birds. The largest outbreak was one of the most recent on March 8, a flock of some 360,000 chickens in Missouri. The South Dakota outbreak was reported March 5; the Iowa case a day later.
It’s the same deadly virus which ravaged the Minnesota poultry industry in 2015, resulting in some 9 million birds killed or euthanized to slow its spread.
A commercial flock in Cordova Township, Le Sueur County, was the first regional case reported that year as 21,500 turkeys were killed, while Minnetonka-based Michael Foods reported a 35% loss in its commercial flocks in 2015.
Its rural Nicollet County production plant, located at 34187 County Road 20, was hit hard that year as mounds of euthanized birds piled up. Michael Foods also operates an egg production plant in Gaylord.
Bridget Tuck, a Mankato-based University of Minnesota senior economic impact analyst, produced a 2015 report on the avian flu impact in the state. In that May 2015 report, Tuck estimated a nearly $310 million loss in Minnesota’s poultry production and related businesses.
Iowa was hit even harder. Iowa State University economists estimated that state’s losses to the avian flu virus at some $600 million.
Tuck said Thursday that the state’s poultry producers are better prepared this time. But she’s certain there’s plenty of concern out there to avoid a similar economic loss in 2022.
“It’s really frustrating when you grow something and then can’t bring it to market,” Tuck said.
The poultry industry has implemented better detection strategies and stricter biosecurity measures than in 2015, she noted.
“They were just trying to figure out how the wild birds (carrying viruses) were getting into the commercial flocks,” Tuck said.
In the 2015 outbreak, 110 state farms were affected, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Most were turkey producers but the virus also hit some large commercial chicken flocks. The state department notes there are about 550 commercial turkey operations and more than 3,000 poultry farms in the state.
Abby Neu Schuft, a poultry expert with the University of Minnesota Extension, has been monitoring this year’s avian flu case spread and is worried.
“There’s really no way we can control the wild birds carrying the virus and where they might land,” Schuft told the Minneapolis Star Tribune this week. “What we can control is our actions and our biosecurity.”
Minnesota remains the nation’s leading turkey producing state, marketing 40 to 42 million birds annually, according to the USDA.
Biosecurity measures improve
While a low pathogenic avian influenza was reported in a Kandiyohi County commercial turkey flock, according to a November 2021 USDA report, the agency noted it was not the same virus which caused the Midwest’s outbreak in 2015.
That flock was quarantined, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, as officials continued to monitor and test that flock and other poultry operations and individuals with backyard flocks within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Still, it prompted the state’s turkey producers to be on alert.
“It (2015) really taught us that the flocks that are located just outside our back door are vulnerable to a highly efficient, lethal killer virus,” Lynette Gessell, a Morrison County turkey farmer, told MPR News recently. “It really taught us that we needed to think about what we could do to protect our flocks.”
The Gessell family operates a four-generation turkey farm which avoided the 2015 avian flu outbreak. But nearby flocks in Stearns, Meeker and Kandiyohi counties were among the hardest hit.
“I just remember hearing that phone call and just kind of holding my breath a little bit,” Gessell said. “Here we are again. It’s out there.”
Poultry producers are encouraged to report any signs of disease to the state’s Animal Board of Health or veterinarian. Basic measures to slow outbreaks include:
• Separating a flock from disease sources, including wildlife and wild birds.
• Keeping poultry areas and equipment clean.
• Separating new or returning birds from a flock for at least 30 days.
• Don’t share equipment between neighbors.
Gessell said despite improved production plans and biosecurity measures, it’s still difficult to contain a contagious virus, just as the past two years have shown on the COVID front.
“I think about COVID and all the interventions and steps that we were doing nationwide,” she said. “I guess it’s the nature of Mother Nature, I don’t know. But my hope for farmers is that they can recognize that they’re doing what they can.”
MPR News contributed to this report.
