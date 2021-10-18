MANKATO — Severe erosion along the Le Sueur River has eaten roads, plunged homes into the river and forced people to relocate.
It's also playing a key role in Great River Energy rebuilding and largely rerouting an electrical transmission line south of Mankato.
"The river has been causing reliability issues and makes it hard to maintain the line," said Jenny Mattson, of Great River. "A lot of the (current) line is along the river."
The wholesale electric power cooperative is holding an open house from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Decoria Town Hall (58322 179th St., Mankato). People can learn more about the project and staff will answer questions and take feedback. A fact sheet and map can be found at greatriverenergy.com/decoria.
"We're being very transparent with the process," Mattson said. "We reached out to everyone before we have the open house and we try to work with people if they have concerns."
Dale Aukee, senior field representative with Great River, said not only has the eroding river caused problems, but its changing course makes it increasingly difficult to maintain the current line.
"With a lot of it there's no direct road access. We use some field roads and things now to get to the line. If it's muddy in the spring or there's snow, it's difficult."
And, he said, the line is simply old and needs to be updated.
"This was built in the '40s. There's actually some original poles still and some of the wire is original."
The rebuild begins at Great River’s Stoney Creek Substation, on 200th Street and Pohl Road, then runs south to 192nd Street. There the reroute begins along 192nd Street to County Highway 8. Much of the new route will then follow along Highway 8 and connect to the cooperative’s Decoria substation.
Aukee said 1.5 mile of the rebuild will be along the existing line while 5.5 miles will be on a new route.
While power lines can bring pushback, opposition is less likely with this rebuild. The new route along Blue Earth County Road 8 already has existing Benco Electric poles and wires. That line will be buried and the Great River line, with single poles and wires, will be put up.
And the line provides power to residents in the rural areas where it is being built. Aukee said the current line is increasingly less reliable for providing uninterrupted service to customers.
The new line will carry the same 65,000 volts of power as carried on the current line. The new wire will, however, be larger, which Aukee said reduces resistance and electric loss during transmission.
Construction is slated for 2023. When completed, the current line will be retired.
Aukee said that while most all of their poles will be installed inside the road right-of-way, landowners will be compensated for a swath of space next to the line. Great River needs a 35-foot right of way on either side of the line for trimming trees that may grow near the line.
He said there may be some trees that need to be removed along the route before construction. While Benco has done tree trimming along its route, it is a lower voltage line then what the new one will be, meaning some trees that are acceptable now may be too close for the new line.
Aukee said that through next year they will work with appraisers and landowners to determine compensation, which is based land values. There is a one-time payment to property owners.
Besides contacting all affected property owners, Great River has also met with the Mankato and Decoria township boards to go over plans for the project.
