MANKATO — Weather-related power outages this morning are affecting Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato this morning.
This morning's storm was a factor in two outages created by an equipment issue that locked up feeder power lines shortly after 10 a.m., an Xcel spokesman said.
Crews are on the scene.
The outage began shortly after 10 a.m. and has affected 1,966 customers.
BENCO customers were not affected by outages from the storm, a spokeswoman said.
