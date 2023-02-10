MANKATO — Power outage affected nearly 4,000 customers in Mankato and North Mankato Friday evening.
Xcel reported at least six outages at about 6:30 p.m., with customers coming back online during the next four hours. Some customers were not expected to have power restored until about 11:30 p.m.
The outages affected downtown Mankato restaurants and bars.
On social media, residents reported seeing a “fireball” near the Culvers in Upper North Mankato and several neighborhoods in the area were without power. The River Hills Malls area also had outages.
People reported that in downtown Mankato the outages hit some blocks but not others.
There was no word on the cause of the outages.
