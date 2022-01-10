MANKATO — It was 15 years ago that Dave Brave Heart came with his family to Mankato, a city that served as the setting for one of the darkest days in the conflict between America’s white settlers and North America’s indigenous peoples.
On Monday night, Brave Heart remembered the 38 Dakota men who died in Mankato in the largest mass hanging in American history on Dec. 26, 1862, along with two others executed later. But he also tearfully spoke of what the city has given to him and his family.
“We moved here in 2007 and it was the best decision we ever made,” he said shortly after being presented with the “Key to the City” in recognition of his efforts to continue the half-century of reconciliation between the Dakota and the people of Mankato.
Brave Heart has served as chair of the Mahkato Wacipi Powwow since 2013 after being mentored by Bud Lawrence, who worked with Dakota leader Amos Owen and Mankato YMCA leader Jim Buckley to organize the first gathering in 1972. Amos Owen died in 1990. Lawrence died in 2017. Buckley in 2020. But the powwow endures, thanks to people like Brave Heart, and will be held for the 50th time in September.
The presentation of the Key to the City was a nod to that milestone but also to Brave Heart’s continuing leadership in the community, including organizing the petition drive that prompted the City Council’s 2018 decision to honor North America’s first peoples on the October date traditionally dedicated to paying tribute to Christopher Columbus.
“Dave Brave Heart played a role in the adoption of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, continues work on reconciliation efforts and regularly assists the City and others with work related to the Indigenous population,” according to a council document describing the recognition.
He was also a primary fundraiser in the creation of the colorful circular canopy at Land of Memories Park, which now serves as the centerpiece of the powwow.
Even as the city attempted to thank Brave Heart, Brave Heart focused on thanking others — starting with “the 38 plus 2,” continuing with “my good friend Bud,” Owen, Buckley, the dedicated members of the powwow committee, the Dakota people and city leaders.
“All in the name of reconciliation and healing, because that’s what the powwow is about,” he said. “... I hope to serve at least one more year. We’ll take it a year at a time.”
With wife Sara and other family members watching, Brave Heart repeatedly spoke of how honored he was, pausing more than once to compose himself.
“It’s been an awesome journey,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.