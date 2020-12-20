St. Peter CPA Marie Dranttel knows more than most about navigating the federal Payroll Protection Program that provided forgivable loans to business as part of the CARES Act.
The $659 billion in funding was aimed at providing money for keeping employees on the payroll and for some other qualifying expenses. Businesses can get the loans forgiven after documenting they used them for qualifying expenses.
Drantell received a $23,400 PPP loan to help pay her staff.
“It helped. It paid wages. That’s what it was there for and I used it,” said Drantell, who is also a Nicollet County commissioner. “It was a big help to businesses early on (in the pandemic).”
In this region there were 1,945 PPP loans totaling $256.4 million. The data tracks loans by zip codes.
The Mankato zip codes had the most loans at 795, for a total of $144 million. North Mankato had 215 loans for $29.1 million.
Drantell’s loan was in the low range of payments made to businesses. Some received thousands of dollars while some businesses qualified for millions. The loan amounts were based on the number of employees and payroll costs.
Mankato Clinic and Bolton & Menk in Mankato each got the maximum $10 million loan, as did AMPI in New Ulm.
Le Sueur Inc. received $3.9 million, LW Management in North Mankato got $3.5 million, and I&S Group in Mankato received nearly $3.4 million.
Martin Luther College received nearly $2.4 million, and St. Peter Community Hospital received more than $1.5 million.
Heritage Development Group in Waseca collected more than $1.2 million.
The new loan data was released by the Small Business Administration earlier this month. The information reveals company names, addresses and exact loan amounts. That’s far more information than an initial release in July, which only provided ranges of loan values and no information about individual companies receiving less than $150,000.
The agency was forced to release the more detailed information after a protracted legal fight in which news organizations sued the SBA.
Banks busy
David Krause, CEO of Pioneer Bank, said staff at his bank’s branches guided more than 700 businesses through the loan application process. The bank processed more than $60 million in loans to area businesses and others around the state.
“We believe it impacted 7,000 to 10,000 jobs in our area, so it was definitely a valuable program. It was in my opinion one of the best programs the government has done, other than the cost obviously.”
In the local region PPP loans were given to a wide variety of businesses, including nail salons, a youth baseball group, law firms, restaurants and bars, dentists, farmers, churches, fitness clubs, manufacturers, financial planners, real estate firms and more.
Banks were allowed a 5% fee for processing the loans under the terms of PPP.
Bremer Bank’s Mankato Market President Shane Van Engen said his local branch did about $50 million in PPP loans. “Our purpose is fostering a vibrant local community so we wanted to step up and help our clients,” he said.
Krause said his staff worked quickly to understand the details of the massive program. “I remember that first weekend it came out. I’m fortunate I’ve built a good network of bankers across the state with my involvement with the Minnesota Bankers Association, so I was on the phone with a lot of bankers so we could navigate this.”
He said the normal SBA system for processing programs like this wasn’t at first robust enough to process all the loans coming in. “There was lot of demand. It was pretty rocky the first couple of weeks.”
Krause said Pioneer’s ability to quickly navigate the loan process helped them garner some new customers.
“In our case 27% of the loans we made had their primary banking relationship with someone else. We were getting calls from around the state because their bank was busy or didn’t understand the process. So we were able to build some new relationships, so I am very proud of our team,” Krause said.
Seeking forgiveness
Businesses, banks and CPAs are now in the process of trying to get the PPP loans forgiven. The banks that processed the loans are now submitting documentation from their clients to show the loans were used for qualified purposes so the businesses won’t have to pay them back.
“They have a form to fill out and supporting documentation,” Krause said of the forgiveness process. “We’ve submitted over 100 forgiveness applications already and we’re doing more every day.”
Dranttel said the process is fairly straightforward for most businesses that received loans.
“If you can document what you used it for, it’s forgiven. For under $50,000 (loans) it seems pretty simple, but over $50,000, I’ve seen a few of those and it looks brutal.”
She said the process is delayed by staff shortages at agencies, including the IRS, because of COVID.
For businesses that used part or all of the loan for things that don’t qualify, the funds they received become a low-interest loan they have to pay back.
Krause said he’s heard from clients who are getting calls from across the country claiming they can help get the loans forgiven. He said he advises people to go to the bankers that originally processed the loans when seeking to have them forgiven to prevent being taken advantage of by unscrupulous callers.
Taxing issues arise
Those receiving the forgivable loans assumed they would be tax free. But recent guidance from the IRS has thrown things into disarray.
The IRS said that if businesses used the money for expenses such as payroll and then get the loans forgiven, businesses will not be able to deduct payroll and some other costs from their taxes as they normally do.
“We’re kind of up in the air and shuffling a lot of ‘what-ifs’ right now,” Drantell said of clients she works with. “The CARES Act changes so often. If I had hundreds of thousands (of dollars in loans), I’d be concerned.”
Krause said the IRS guidance was a shock for businesses. “It clearly wasn’t supposed to be a taxable event when the CARES Act passed, but now we have the IRS saying it is if you have the loan forgiven.”
Drantell and Krause said they hope and believe Congress will act to remove the tax implications when they pass another pandemic relief bill, which was being negotiated.
While she thinks the tax implication will be removed in the coming bill, Drantell expects that because of trillions of dollars of deficit spending on the federal level and states facing budget shortfalls, a variety of tax increases will be on tap in the coming year or two.
“The government is going to need some money pretty soon, and the only way to do that is to start collecting taxes. Printing money doesn’t work anymore.”
Lawmakers sought PPP
More than three dozen Minnesota companies owned by or connected to state and federal lawmakers received millions in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Star Tribune.
Those lawmakers had the same opportunity as any other business to seek the federal funding.
Businesses linked to state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, received more than $400,000 in pandemic relief. A Mankato law firm at which Frentz is a partner received $323,200 and his Tandem Bagels received a loan of $97,749.
In a statement to the Star Tribune, Frentz said he is not involved in the day-to-day fiscal management of the law firm, partly because of the time commitment required of him in the Senate.
“I was, of course, aware that the firm did apply for and receive a PPP loan, and we used the loan proceeds in accordance with PPP purposes,” Frentz said.
Other recipients include a Duluth hockey company owned by Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and the Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm co-owned by the husband of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, got relief for his Baxter insurance agency. Rep. John Lesch, a St. Paul Democrat, used aid to make payroll at his St. Paul law firm.
Natalie Rademacher compiled and analyzed the data for this story.
