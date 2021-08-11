For 25 years Prairie Pride Farm has been a favorite for those looking for high-quality pork and free-range chicken at the Mankato Farmers’ Market. Now the family has opened a retail shop in Mankato.
The store is in the former Chip Steak building next to Cub Foods West. Beyond their various pork and chicken products, the shop offers a variety of meats, cheeses, sauces, soup mixes, beef and other items from area producers.
“We just want to have good local products,” said Brheanna Hubmer who with her husband, Paul, operate Prairie Pride Farm.
“We know everyone who makes our products. We have 21 producers I source from, but since we opened Friday, I’ve had a lot of local producers who are interested in being in the store.”
The couple had been looking around Mankato for some time for a store location when the owners of Chip Steak decided to close their shop, leaving a perfect location with freezers already installed.
“It was turnkey,” Paul said. “We just painted and put in new flooring.”
For some time they’ve wanted to add a retail store to their Farmers’ Market, online and barbecue catering businesses, and Brheanna said she was also looking for a more stable work schedule.
“We have 7- and 13-year-old daughters, and the farm and catering was pulling me in all directions. I told my husband I need some consistency,” she said.
She will run the store, which now is open weekdays with plans to add Saturday hours at some point. On the weekend she helps out with her husband’s busy catering schedule.
Brheanna said the store, selling high-end premium meat, fills a niche in Mankato.
“There aren’t a lot of specialty shops like this and no co-op in Mankato, so there’s a place for it.”
The sixth generation farm near St. Clair was started in the late 1870s. In 1998, Paul’s parents, Roger and Dawn Hubmer, started the Prairie Pride Farm brand after deciding they did not want to be involved in ever larger scale pork production that was dominating the industry. Paul and Brheanna bought the business in 2020.
In the 1990s, the family began selling pork and chicken raised without antibiotics or hormones, and as humanely as possible, at the Mankato Farmers’ Market and markets in the Twin Cities.
Prairie Pride is a Minnesota Water Quality Certified Farm.
Paul and Brheanna added barbecue catering to the business, using the free-range chicken and Kurobata Berkshire hogs they raise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.