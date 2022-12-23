It’s something Prairie Winds Middle School band director Jay Eichhorst said he never expected.
Sixth grade twins Max and Miles Lenhoff, 11, composed an original piece, called “Prairie Fanfare,” for beginners band after Eichhorst’s lesson on fanfares at the start of fall semester.
“One of the first pieces that I passed out to the group was a fanfare,” Eichhorst said. “One of the next days, they came up to me and said it would be really cool if we had a fanfare for Prairie Winds. I thought, yeah that would be awesome, but I never expected them to come back the next day with, ‘Well here’s a piece that we’ve already started writing.’”
Max and Miles said they were inspired by their band director’s lesson.
“Mr. Eichhorst said that it would be cool if we had a fanfare for our school, so then we named it “Prairie Fanfare” after the school. That’s kind of how the idea got started,” Max said.
The boys then worked on the piece after school for about a week, Miles said.
“We would write some parts, and then because some of the parts are the same, we would copy it into a different octave,” he said.
The boys took the time to write music for all of the instruments, from the flute and trumpet, which they play, to percussion, tuba, trombone, saxophone and clarinet.
As they brought different parts of the song back, Eichhorst said he would help the boys blend the different sections together.
“Pretty soon we started to put it together and started to talk about how do we write the parts so they match for the whole band, because a flute is in a different key than a saxophone, and then how do we put it into a director score that I can direct?” he said.
The song came out to be about 30 measures, around the length of a typical beginners’ band piece, Eichhorst said.
When the song was finished, Mankato East High School senior, teacher apprentice and teacher assistant Maggy Rusche brought all the parts together in a computer program.
The boys, who recently got to play the song with about 65 students in beginners band for the first time, said it was awesome hearing something they created come to life.
“It was pretty fun because our band did really good playing. We edit it as we hear it and make it sound better and easier for some parts,” Miles said.
Eichhorst also said it was extraordinary to hear it come together.
“It was fun to watch the boys experience it coming to life for the first time. I asked them, ‘Do you want to play on your instruments the first time, or do you just want to sit back and listen?’ They chose to play, but then we talked quite a bit about it afterwards.”
Now that the work is on paper, the boys have continued fine tuning it as they go along.
“The band keeps building with their ability level. Now the majority of the band knows a lot of additional notes that weren’t available to them when the boys started writing. I anticipate them editing it a little bit more and changing it a little bit more, and we’ll just continue to go with it,” Eichhorst said.
Rusche, who is planning to go into music education and was in Eichhorst’s class in middle school, said it’s amazing to see students who are in the same class she was in compose an original piece.
“I thought that it was the craziest thing ever, because I recently got into composing and I’m 17 years old. So I thought that it was crazy that (sixth graders) were able to compose a piece of music,” she said. “It was absolutely insane that their brains could work that way at such a young age.”
The boys, who are also in jazz band, said they hope their class isn’t the last to hear the piece they wrote.
“I was honestly hoping that Mr. Eichhorst could keep it, and every year he would give it out again so that everyone would get to play it,” Max said.
Eichhorst said he definitely intends to pass it down to his other classes.
“I think it’s just so unique and I don’t know any other schools that can say the same thing, ‘We’ve got a piece of music written just for us by alums.’ I think that’s just super cool,” he said. “It’s a pretty remarkable experience that they’re having and we’re getting to have because of them.”
The band will play “Prairie Fanfare” at a concert in March.
