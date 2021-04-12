MANKATO — One of Mankato’s newest residential areas near Prairie Winds Middle School will be home to the city’s newest neighborhood park by the end of June under plans approved by the Mankato City Council.
Homes and apartments are rising quickly in the subdivision east of Highway 22, and the need for a playground on that side of the high-traffic four-lane highway is becoming more pressing.
“Staff is ready to proceed with this project,” a memo to the council stated. “... The project is anticipated to be completed in early summer to allow for enjoyment by the residents and visitors of the neighborhood while the season supports playground usage.”
The council approved a schedule Monday night that called for construction bids to be advertised the next day, a winning contractor to be picked by the end of the month, construction to begin on May 24, and the park to be open to users by June 30. The 7.5-acre parcel — north of the middle school and west of Prairie Winds Drive — is already owned by the city.
The $331,000 project will include a picnic shelter, a half-court basketball court, nearly a half-mile of paved and wood-chip trails, and the installation of playground equipment targeted at kids age 12 and younger. The paved trail will connect to existing trails along Prairie Winds Drive and Bluestem Drive and will lead through a wooded area to a wood-chip trail circling grassland on the western part of the parcel.
The amenities will be focused on the eastern edge of the park with the bulk of the woods and grasslands left largely natural.
The park is destined to be well-used. Residential construction is accelerating, and city planners have projected that land adjacent to the middle school could eventually include as many as 350 single-family homes and up to 1,700 apartment units, along with some commercial space. Another 480 additional single-family homes could be accommodated on land east of Blue Earth County Road 12 that’s ultimately targeted for residential use.
The area was farmland with scattered wetland and wooded areas prior to construction of the middle school in 2015. While the agricultural land is slated for development, city land-use plans call for the wetlands and a tree-lined creek to be incorporated into parks and trails as the neighborhood expands to the east and northeast.
