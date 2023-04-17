Prairie Winds Middle School Principal Monde Schwartz has accepted a position as a high school principal at Century High School out of Rochester Public Schools.
She joins their team following the resignation of their current principal, Nate Walbruch, according to their district’s website.
Schwartz has worked for Mankato Area Public Schools for 29 years.
She became the assistant principal to both Franklin Elementary School and Prairie Winds in 2015 before becoming the lead principal of Prairie Winds in 2019.
Schwartz will begin her new position on July 1.
Mankato Area Public Schools will begin the selection process for a new principal over the next month and anticipates making an announcement by the end of the school year.
