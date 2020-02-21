MANKATO — Seventh graders are creating art with positive messages in an unusual space.
About 150 Prairie Winds Middle School students get to spend an hour painting in a bathroom with local artist Michael Cimino.
They nearly are done creating abstract murals in the boys and girls bathrooms in the school's exploratory arts wing. Then they will add words that art teacher Ariana Bealey said aim to build positive body image and a sense of school community.
“We're trying to create a welcoming, positive environment here at Prairie Winds,” Bealey said.
They chose bathrooms for their murals because it is a spot many students chose for a brief escape to collect their thoughts, Bealey said. They chose the arts wing bathrooms because every student has a class in that area.
“If we help one student get through the day, it makes the project worth it,” Cimino said.
Students selected the messages, such as “you belong,” during three days of classroom planning.
Before they got to work in the bathrooms, Cimino also shared about his career and led the students in a few activities teaching nontraditional painting techniques.
Bealey said she strives to "fine innovative ways to help students build real and meaningful connections with art" and to “expose students to a diverse range of professional artists.”
Cimino's three-week residency is funded by a $1,100 grant from the Midwest Art Catalyst Organization and a $1,000 grant from the Educare Foundation.
Seventh grader Emily Brielmaier said the experience has helped her realize there are many forms of art and has made her more excited to try new things.
“You don't have to be good at drawing. You just have to have an imagination,” she said.
Classmate Jack Hanson said the best part of the project is “knowing I helped make a mark on the school.”
Cimino is letting the students take the lead on the project.
“I'm here basically as the guide,” he said. “It's really important to me that this is their mural.”
Jack said he appreciates Cimino's mix of praise and constructive critiques.
“He gives us energy to have fun in there,” Jack said.
Bealey said she hopes the collaborative project also helps students grow their teamwork skills while giving them an appreciation for public art.
“This project is helping them broaden their perspectives on how public art can positively enhance and enrich the lives of all who share a community space,” she said.
If she can find more funding, the art teacher said she's hoping to gradually expand the project to include every bathroom and every student in the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.