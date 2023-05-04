By Holly Marie Moore hmoore@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — The Reflection Lounge in the Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State University was vandalized last weekend, according to an email from university president Edward Inch to campus staff and students.
Prayer mats, robes and other artifacts were damaged or destroyed, the email, sent Thursday afternoon, said.
The space is often used by Muslim students.
Inch said in the email that the university doesn’t know who is responsible yet, adding that the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team is working closely with people who were affected.
Additionally, staff had a conversation with student government leadership Thursday about the incident and how they can better support impacted members of the campus community, the email said.
“This is not acceptable on our campus — or anywhere,” Inch said in the email in part, later saying: “Core to our campus values is that when we experience differences, we seek to learn. When others display hate, we seek to educate. We act with respect toward one another, always.”
