Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&