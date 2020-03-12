MANKATO — With stunning speed, schools, sports teams, senior living facilities and local organizations have been reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While many events are canceled and colleges and universities are extending spring break or teaching online, the state is so far recommending that K-12 schools stay open.
Schools staying open
On Thursday, state health officials said they are not recommending Minnesota schools close at this point — a position supported by the Minnesota Department of Education.
But they also said recommendations could change quickly.
Lake Crystal Supt. Tom Farrell said they so far aren't canceling after-school events but are, like other districts, in contact with health officials during the rapidly changing outbreak.
"As far as canceling events, we're looking to them to help us make those calls," he said.
"We don't feel we're out there by ourselves. We're taking the lead from the (Minnesota) Department of Health and CDC. I was on their call yesterday."
Farrell said the school nurse and others are raising awareness with staff and with parents about COVID-19 symptoms and providing safety precautions.
Farrell said health and school officials note that canceling school raises a variety of issues.
"If schools close, it's really going to put a hardship on people. You'll have kids home with no supervision, there's a lot of factors that go with that."
School precautions
The state recommends schools implement "social distancing," which is keeping people as far away from each other as possible and limiting large gatherings.
If feasible, schools should also consider regular health checks by taking temperatures of students, staff and visitors.
In the event there is a COVID-19 case involving staff or a student, temporary closings would be recommended so cleaning can be done.
No visitors
Minnesota's long-term care associations have issued recommendations to nursing homes and assisted-living providers saying they should immediately restrict visitor access to only essential visits.
The recommendations build on the latest guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We know that family members and friends want to be with their loved ones, but the current COVID-19 outbreak requires us to make every reasonable effort to protect our residents and staff,” Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota said in a statement
New Richland Care Center Administrator Chuck Ness put restrictions in place on Wednesday at the city-owned, 50-bed nursing home.
"I was just on a conference call this morning and 83% of the facilities had already made some restrictions — restricting vendors and reducing family and friends visits unless it's an emergency or an end of life situation."
He said those in the industry were jolted by what happened in nursing homes in King County, Washington. "Once they were exposed, however it happened, it went through there pretty quick. And it's not just the residents but staff who get sick."
Of the 22 deaths reported in King County, Washington, 19 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland, where at least 55 people have tested positive for the virus.
Ness said it was an easy decision enact visiting restrictions.
"When we called our residents' family members (Wednesday), they were pretty happy we were keeping their loved one safe."
He said they routinely use high-powered disinfectants but are now doing more frequent cleaning of surfaces. "There's been a little shortage of masks and gowns and those kinds of things, but we're getting those back-filled."
He said that if a visitor does come in the building, they are kept in a certain part of the building and the area is cleaned after they leave.
"It's as clean as these buildings have ever been."
