When it’s time to bid an earthly farewell to your precious Fido or Fluffy, Wendy June and family can ensure your beloved pet will be lovingly cared for and always remembered.
“For many people, their animals are more like family,” said June, proprietor of Mankato Pet Cremation.
“As a society, we haven’t done a great job of recognizing the significant loss people experience when a pet passes, and cremation can be an important part of the grieving and healing process. It gives them something of their loved one they can hold onto forever, and that can provide peace and closure.”
Since the establishment of Mankato Pet Cremation in March 2019, June has been doing her part to compassionately assist pet owners during what is often an emotionally taxing moment.
Via Mankato Pet Cremation, June offers a pick-up and delivery service for those who desire a respectful way to handle their deceased pets.
“A lot of people have a hard time transporting their deceased pets across town, and some people just can’t do it,” said June.
“My goal is to have every pet returned to them in an urn, not in a plastic bag or cardboard box — that’s a horrible trend,” she continued.
“A nice urn offers dignity and closure. We want to help you honor the life of your pet.”
June says she frequently has folks contact her after they have traveled to other locations for the cremation process, only to return with their pet’s ashes in a plain container that gets shoved in a closet—along with their feelings of pain and loss.
“It becomes something that needles people indefinitely, and that’s not what I want for them,” said June.
“I want them to feel they’ve resolved their pet’s passing the best way they could and that they’ve found some peace so they can move on.”
Over the past two years, June and Dr. Karen Exline, a Mankato-area veterinarian since 2013, have partnered to make pet loss even less of a burden.
Facilitating pet goodbyes at home
“Veterinarians in brick and mortar practices don’t always have the flexibility to spend an hour or two at someone’s house, plus travel time,” said Exline.
“And it can sometimes take a week or two for a practice to be able to accommodate a euthanasia appointment, though euthanasia may be a last-minute decision. I get a lot of referrals from vet clinics, actually.”
Exline, a native of Texas who earned her DVM degree at the University of Missouri, says her goal is to help a beloved pet pass peacefully.
“Most people kind of know when the time is getting close,” said Exline. When clients call to inquire about options, she asks a few questions to help determine that the time for euthanasia is at hand.
Exline started her business independent of Mankato Pet Cremation in late 2019. Because the pandemic created restrictions on traffic within veterinary clinics, the demand for her services markedly increased.
“When vet clinics couldn’t allow families to be present with their pets, they started to realize the advantages of what I could do for them,” said Exline.
“And being able to allow your pet to fall asleep in their home, without having to go into a carrier or be loaded into a car, is a lot less stressful.”
When June and Exline work together (their services can be secured separate of each other), they show up as a team, with June serving as an assistant to Exline and Exline, in turn, assisting June in carrying out the pet afterwards.
“Pet-lovers are the best customer base you can have,” said June. “Dr. Karen is great in talking about her approach, and she very gently takes the animal deeper and deeper into the sleep process.
“People have been so appreciative of it, and of her medical skill.”
Certainly both June and Exline are sympathetic to the customers they serve, since animals are important members of their respective past and current households.
“I discovered how much more relaxing and peaceful it is for family to have their pet pass quietly in their own homes,” said Exline, whose dog, Bubbles (a white Havanese bichon), is allowed to sleep with her and her husband—something she doesn’t even let her two young children do.
“We try to be caring and dignified.”
And June, who grew up with a houseful of common animals plus several exotic ones (including peacocks, bearded dragons, emus and hedgehogs), now has four dogs, a cat and a few laying hens.
Getting down to business
A social services employee since 1986, June has always had a heart for other people. Mankato Pet Cremation, she believes, is merely an extension of that.
“Initially, I thought this would be about the animals,” said June, “but it’s really about the people who are left behind to grieve.”
A few years ago, June and her family bought their dream property—three rural acres—which afforded her the space she needed.
The idea for Mankato Pet Cremation came to June when she observed a similar service elsewhere in Minnesota.
“I thought it was an amazing idea, I realized the Mankato area needed it and I became obsessed with establishing this,” said June, who has seen demand for her services double in each of the years she has operated it.
And within nine months of hatching the plan, she had jumped through all the necessary legal, environmental and governmental hoops to make Mankato Pet Cremation a reality.
But she didn’t do it without significant support from the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, which is hosted by Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“They helped from the start, from writing a business plan to marketing and creating a website,” said June. “I truly would not be where I am without their assistance.”
Hannah Bretz, the SBDC consultant who worked most closely with her, said June was an ideal SBDC client.
“Wendy had an idea, she was committed to making it happen and she had a unique niche market that was underserved here,” said Bretz, a digital marketing specialist.
“We notice that our clients who tend to have the highest success rates in starting business are those willing to ask for help.”
Mankato Pet Cremation has two crematoriums—one that can easily accommodate smaller animals and another that can handle animals weighing up to 400 pounds.
“I am able to cremate all kinds of pets, including ‘pocket pets,’” said June. She has cremated various reptiles, bearded dragons, snakes, fish, chameleons, gerbils, hamsters, chameleons and even spiders.
“It’s surprising what people may cherish and find important,” June said. “And I want to help honor those lives for them.”
That said, dogs and cats are the most common animals seen at Mankato Pet Cremation. Fees may include an urn for cremains; the website features a small catalog showing a variety of urns, including traditional, vase and photo options.
Seeds of Life memorial trees are also available on the website.
Recently, June began offering pet owners another way of preserving a beloved animal’s memory; she now partners with a lab diamond company that creates diamonds made from the carbon extracted from the hair or remains of pets.
“That can be a nice option,” said June. “They have all different cuts and five different colors, and they’re absolutely beautiful, 100% perfect diamonds.”
June wishes there was greater societal awareness that the loss of a pet can be a consequential and emotional event for many people.
“I talk to people all the time who are sitting at their desks, trying to deal with this, and that’s sad,” said June. “I say, ‘Go home, take care of yourself and your affairs today and go back to work tomorrow.’
“They’re trying to manage all kinds of stuff while grieving.”
And June acknowledges that when childhood pets pass, the loss may take a toll not only on children and young adults but also parents.
“The pets we raise with our children become a significant part of their childhood,” June said. “Even if they are young adults when that pet dies, it guts you to see that pain.
“We mark our lives by the days when people and pets enter and exit them.”
In her work at Mankato Pet Cremation, June says it is humbling to be present at such vulnerable moments in the human experience.
“You connect with people on a deep, meaningful level,” she said.
“Your income or professional status doesn’t matter—that loss hits everyone, no matter their gender or age, and it is a very equalizing experience.”
Despite the emotional nature of her work, June finds it extremely rewarding.
“It’s very satisfying to know I am serving people and that they appreciate what I provide,” she summarized.
“I treat all of this with great respect and care, just as I would if they were my own pets. “Pain and loss visit all humans as part of life, but I strive to help others find peace and closure.”
Contact Mankato Pet Cremation at 507-995-7126 or visit mankatopetcremation.com; contact Minnesota Gentle Goodbyes LLC at 507-262-1896 or visit mngentlegoodbyes.com.
