When a sitting president drops in, it’s a big deal. Especially when the visit isn’t to a major metropolitan area.
To the dismay of supporters — and protesters — President Donald Trump’s stop in Mankato Monday afternoon won’t be a public event. Trump is flying into the Mankato Airport for a campaign stop at 2 p.m. He won’t be there long as he heads to the Oshkosh airport for a 4:30 p.m. event.
Social media posts have wondered if Air Force One could land at the local airport. The airport can handle a 757 jet.
Even though only a few invited guests will get a glimpse of Trump, a presidential appearance carries considerable pomp, circumstance and lots of security.
The last time a president was here was 16 years ago when George W. Bush held a big public reelection campaign rally.
In modern times, the only other local brush with a president was on Sept. 15, 1976, when soon-to-be president Jimmy Carter appeared at Farmfest when it was held near Lake Crystal. Carter was introduced by Sen. Hubert Humphrey, who gave one of his long-winded speeches. (If you want to read it, it’s online.) The talking points made to farmers by Humphrey and Carter were not a lot different than those today — a focus on how the opposition party’s trade policies were hurting farm exports.
I remember a photo from the event showing a Secret Service agent riding behind a sheriff’s deputy on a horse. By today’s standards, the Secret Service presence at Farmfest, while serious, showed a more innocent time.
Journalists are generally jaded types, but covering a president’s visit is still something special.
When Bush came here in August of 2004 our whole newsroom had been on full-bore presidential alert for a week. Reporters and photographers had to submit information for Secret Service background checks to get credentials. The main event was a big public rally at a rock quarry near Kasota. It was an event that drew throngs of spectators who brought traffic to a near stand-still as they drove to the SMC quarry.
Bush’s visit was a big boost to the GOP faithful, but it also helped propel the career of our current governor. Tim Walz took two students to hear Bush’s speech but all three were turned away because one of his students had a John Kerry sticker on his wallet. Walz was eventually allowed to stay.
Walz said that night he committed to run for office. Two years later he won his first of six races for Congress.
I covered a more pastoral part of Bush’s visit — a stop at a farm near Le Sueur. The site was a large alfalfa field atop the Minnesota River bluff, the field ringed by trees and ravines.
It was clear security was tight. Secret Service agents are probably jovial folks when they get together after work or at a backyard barbecue, but they exude stern efficiency at work.
The only people at the farm event were law enforcement, a few members of the farm family and a large contingent of media, local journalists and the big pack that travels with the president wherever he goes.
I most remember seeing a hay rack with a few hay bales on it parked in the middle of the large field. On top of it were several snipers laying with their rifles propped on the bales. In the middle was an agent with a stunningly large pair of binoculars who was scanning the tree-filled ridge line around the site.
More agents and local sheriff’s deputies were all around the tree line, on four-wheelers, horseback and on foot, patrolling the steep ravines and woods.
The group of media were led to the staging area only after purses and bags were searched and cameras inspected. Water bottles had to be left in a pile.
Soon a Marine One helicopter came over the ridge and then a second Marine One from a different direction. For security reasons, Marine One always flies in a group with identical helicopters, sometimes as many as five, with one carrying the president and the others serving as decoys.
President Bush emerged, dressed in blue jeans and the mandatory light blue shirt, sleeves rolled up. He came to the media where a meticulous farm backdrop using stacks of hay bales had been created. Bush gave some remarks, the media photographers shot their photos and Bush left for the big rally in Mankato.
Bush’s campaign team got what they wanted — photos and video of the president looking farmsy. The quarry rally provided even better visual imagery for the campaign.
President Trump’s brief Monday visit won’t carry the same pomp as a full rally, but it will still be a day many, particularly those who get invitations, will long remember.
I’m guessing there will be no hay bales set up, but it will be interesting to see what backdrop props the campaign comes up with at the airport to get the images they want.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
