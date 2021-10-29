Margo Druschel knows she is the “annoying friend” about breast cancer screenings.
She’s also the friend who, since the 1970s, has made sure to eat well, exercise and take care of her body. For two dozen years after the birth of her second child, she went for a yearly mammogram, just as doctors recommend.
The inspections proceeded as normal until 2018, when she was 61.
“I did my mammogram, same as always ... but the callback wasn’t just, ‘Oh, we might be seeing something we need to do this again,’ Druschel said. “It was, ‘Yeah, we’re seeing something and we want a biopsy.’”
Druschel moved quickly through the biopsy, a procedure in which tissue is surgically removed and examined.
Her Mankato Clinic doctor determined the cancer was larger than previously thought and recommended a mastectomy — the removal of all the tissue in a breast. Druschel decided to remove both to avoid worries about frequent examinations.
The same way she reminds her friends, Druschel — well aware others have likely heard it before — is now eager to remind you: Preemptive screening caught her cancer early. It increased her chance of survival.
If 2021 is similar to five previous years for which the state department of health has data, about 4,500 women in Minnesota will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Nearly 190 of them will live in the nine-county region of south-central Minnesota.
More than 600 will die of the disease, the most common form of cancer diagnosed among Minnesota women and the second most deadly behind lung cancer. The vast majority of the roughly 25 who die in the nine-county region will have been 50 or older.
But in the three decades leading up to 2018, a state report shows, the mortality rate among women older than 50 has been cut nearly in half. Preventive cancer screenings are a leading reason more women are surviving.
Raising awareness this year is particularly important, local doctors say, because of lingering reluctance to receive in-person care while the coronavirus continues to spread.
At both the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and the Mankato Clinic, in-person elective procedures were deferred from late March to mid-May of 2020. The pauses led to small annual decreases in screening volume for both systems; the Mankato Clinic performed 200 fewer mammograms in 2020 compared with the previous year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nationally, breast cancer screenings in April 2020 declined by 87% from the five-year average.
Dr. Nicole Fischbach of the Mankato Clinic said even two months of patients forgoing mammograms means an enhanced possibility of later-stage diagnoses. Compared with early recognition, finding cancer later in its development lowers survival rates and makes invasive treatments more likely.
“I know as a clinic we’ve done some measures that would have been missed during that timeframe, so that we can get them in as soon as possible,” Fischbach said. “If those screenings were missed in that time period and that has been delayed, the concern is that we’ll detect those at a later stage.”
The statewide Sage Screening Program, which makes available free breast cancer screenings to patients over 40 who are underinsured and earn below 250% of the federal poverty level, reported that from March to November 2020 it screened only 30% of the volume of women it had tested the previous year.
Testing has since returned to normal levels, however, and clinics have worked to recuperate people who may have missed an annual screening. Doctors say they haven’t yet observed a notable increase in later-stage diagnoses.
Sage has returned to screening at least 600 women a month, a number on par with pre-COVID measures. The Mankato Clinic has rebounded to 80.7% of all eligible patients receiving mammograms in September, about 2% higher than September 2020.
The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato avoided large decreases in cancer screenings by offering telehealth services, Dr. Graham King said. Screening rates have rebounded since vaccines became available early this year, though the increase leveled off once previous numbers of eligible patients receiving tests were restored.
“The big thing is just playing catch up. We wanna get everything done that we can possibly do,” said King, who is a family medicine doctor. “How do we get back on board? I think we’ve done a real good job with many of our screenings.”
Although mortality rates among women have fallen, incidence rates among women over 50 rose by roughly 8% during the five-year period ending in 2018. King said breast and other forms of cancers are becoming more prevalent, in part because of higher obesity levels and lower levels of exercise.
Women over 50 are recommended to seek yearly or biannual mammogram screening. Fischbach said Mankato Clinic doctors try to monitor those at high risk genetically starting at age 21.
As someone who for decades received annual screenings, Druschel doesn’t think those who push them off are merely procrastinating. Many are frightened by what the tests may reveal or prefer not to know.
And the process of a mammogram is uncomfortable, sometimes painful. But “the whole thing is really quite brief, and whatever pain you have is very limited.”
“I don’t wanna come off like, “Well, I did this perfectly,” she said. “My particular cancer was slow-growing enough that we were able to catch it with a yearly mammogram in an early enough stage. There’s a lot of luck involved in that. But doing the yearly mammogram made it more likely to get lucky.”
What she knows is cancer screenings increased her odds of spending a few more decades finding joy after she retires from Minnesota State University this spring. She’s 64 and cancer-free today, having quickly gone back to downhill skiing and biking following her November 2018 surgery.
Because of that, she said, she’s now asking health questions with a positive focus.
Questions such as: “How do I work out and keep skiing or riding my bike until I’m 90?”
