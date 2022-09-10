MANKATO — Mankato’s Pridefest theme this year, “Live Out Proud,” was about making sure LGBTQ people feel supported in south-central Minnesota, after a wave of anti-LGBTQ actions across the country over the last year.
Now in its 21st year, the annual event by South Central Minnesota Pride drew thousands to Old Town and Riverfront Park on Saturday. Pridefest officially kicked off Thursday and will wrap up Sunday.
It’s been exciting to see the event grow each year, said organizer Charlie Johnston, as greater visibility helps show LGTBQ people that the community is safe for them.
“We want them to be comfortable where they are and be proud of who they are in whatever way that looks for them,” he said.
The Mankato area is lucky to have so much support for its volunteer-run and donation-funded Pridefest, he added. As seen in state legislatures, school boards and other places across the country, many areas aren’t in the same position.
In Florida, a bill pushed by Republican state leaders, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, banned teachers from discussing sexual orientations or gender identities in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.
Drag performer Gosh Alice Jones referenced the Florida law Saturday. Unlike in Florida, Jones told the crowd, we can proudly say “gay” here.
LGBTQ advocates spoke out against the bill, saying it would prevent young people from getting much needed support in schools. Studies show LGBTQ youth who have access to affirming support systems report lower rates of suicide attempts, according to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
Youth outreach is a key part of Pridefest. A free event for youth bookends this year’s festivities from 3-5 p.m. at Wow! Zone.
For Denzo Minske, Pridefest is a place where he can feel like himself. The teen stood along a sidewalk Saturday in Riverfront Park with a sign offering people glitter.
People who took him up on the offer stepped up and bowed their heads. Minske then sprinkled one, two or three small bottles with different colors over their heads, leaving a sparkle in their hair to match their rainbow garb.
In between applying glitter, Minske said he loves the diversity of people he finds at Pridefest. And how they all have smiles on their faces.
“Me getting to be here, it just makes me feel so good because I get to be with people who I share things in common with,” he said.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas indicated support for revisiting court decisions protecting rights to same sex marriage. Some Republican lawmakers voiced similar intentions, leading Democrats in the U.S. Senate to push for a vote on legislation protecting same sex marriages by the end of this month.
“There’s definitely something different every year,” Johnston said of anti-LGBTQ initiatives. “We see what the Supreme Court did with Roe v. Wade and it inevitably causes some concern about what may be next.”
In athletics, at least 18 states controlled by Republicans passed legislation or issued statewide rules banning or limiting transgender students from participating in activities.
In libraries, conservative parent groups organized to ban books with LGBTQ content. The American Library Association announced five of its 10 most challenged and banned books in 2021 were flagged because of LGBTQ content.
Close to home, an openly gay St. Peter student accused a New Ulm student of repeatedly making anti-gay comments to him during a high school basketball game. The St. Peter student also reported New Ulm students made homophobic comments toward him during an earlier game.
The events prompted an apology from New Ulm’s superintendent and a demonstration in support of LGBTQ rights near the city’s downtown in March.
Pridefest and events like it matter even more now, said attendee Ashley Birk, because it gives young people an accepting place to be themselves. Fresh off of receiving glitter from Minske, she said she attends Pridefest every year to show her support for the LGBTQ community.
“It’s great they have a place where they can feel heard and supported,” she said. “I’m so glad Mankato does this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.