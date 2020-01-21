MANKATO — Six community events in Mankato have been granted city support for 2020, although less than half of the available funding was awarded.
The City Council, which budgeted $7,500 for Special Event Support Grants for this year, approved $3,661.
South Central Minnesota Pride, the sponsor of the annual Mankato Pridefest, made the biggest request at $2,000 for the September festival promoting pride and visibility for LGBT people.
A grant-selection panel of council members and city staff recommended $1,000 for the event, which includes a parade, live music, performers and exhibits: “The event brings diversity to the community and is open to everyone.”
Also receiving $1,000 — the total requested — is Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates for the organization’s Mankato River Ramble. The River Ramble is a family-oriented bike tour on the trails and scenic roads in the Mankato-North Mankato area.
“This has become a signature event for the Greater Mankato area,” according to the panel, which noted River Ramble’s success at drawing riders from both inside and outside the community. “In that respect, it’s a win-win: a great community event and a generator of tourist dollars.”
House of Worship Church received its entire $661 request for “Love In Mankato,” the five-year-old Sibley Park event that provides clothing and backpacks filled with school supplies to help families in need every August. And the free event also serves up food, bounce houses, games and other entertainment to cap the end of summer vacation.
The Mankato Area 77 Lancers were awarded $500 of $900 requested for the marching band’s free performance at Sibley Park, which follows a community meal and performance by the Mankato Community Band.
Grants of $250 each were given to the American Cancer Society for its Relay for Life, which provides support for cancer survivors and honors those lost to cancer, and to the Diabetes Association for the “Family Glow Run,” which raises awareness of diabetes and generates funds for Camp Sweet Life.
