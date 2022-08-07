An election judge shows a group of people how the voting machine will operate and detect errors on ballots on election day at a polling center in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, as part of a public display of testing. Secretary of State Steve Simon, not pictured, visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office on Wednesday for a public display of tests on voting equipment, part of a continuing effort to persuade voters that they can have confidence in the accuracy and security of elections as the state's primary looms next Tuesday.