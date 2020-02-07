NORTH MANKATO — With Minnesota’s presidential primary election less than a month away, recruiting election judges has presented a challenge compared to traditional August and November balloting.
“I did have to work a little harder this time to complete my roster for the March presidential primary,” said North Mankato City Clerk April Van Genderen.
Retirees tend to be the largest source of election judges for election officials like Van Genderen, and she didn’t have much optimism about being able to persuade snowbirds to return from Arizona, Texas or Florida for the March 3 primary.
“We do have a lot of retired election judges, and some of them are elsewhere,” Van Genderen said.
Volunteerism is strong in North Mankato, so Van Genderen has enough judges to get by. Still, she will continue to recruit more — hoping for 50-some judges — to provide some cushion in North Mankato’s seven precincts.
In Mankato, 91 election judges were recently certified by the City Council.
It would be a bad election, potentially, for polling places to be shorthanded because the presidential primary will require a little extra training and present some new challenges for the judges.
Voters will be required to choose which of the major political parties they align with, sign an oath saying they are requesting the ballot of the party they truly align with, and then vote only in that party’s presidential contest. All of that must be done while allowing the voter’s party preference to remain anonymous to other voters at the polling place.
“That’s part of the training we’ll be going through: that the party designation of a voter is kept private during the voting process,” she said.
Strategies are being developed to hide the names of other voters, and their party preference, in the roster books that each voter must sign before receiving a ballot.
“You should only see the name where you’re supposed to sign,” she said.
The ballot itself will be slipped into a sleeve to hide whether it’s a Republican or Democratic ballot while the voter walks to the voting booth.
And voters who are shy about revealing their political affiliation shouldn’t have to worry if their election judge is also the neighborhood’s most notorious gossipmonger.
All election judges will swear not to reveal the political leanings of any voter.
“The judges have to take an oath that they will not discuss it with any other election judges and will not discuss it at home,” Van Genderen said.
That said, voters’ partisan leanings won’t be completely private. Under state law, the names of voters and their party preference will be provided to the chairperson of each of Minnesota’s major political parties. (Some elected officials are pushing to eliminate that sharing of voting lists with the state parties, but it would take unusually quick action by the Legislature to make it happen.)
The presidential primary election replaces Minnesota’s traditional system of picking delegates to the presidential nominating convention through precinct caucuses. Along with the March 3 Election Day balloting, voters have the option of casting a ballot early. The absentee balloting process started Jan. 17.
Only four states will be determining their White House preferences before Minnesota — or trying to. Iowa’s Monday caucus results are still not figured out.
New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina also will be weighing in this month before Minnesota joins more than a dozen other states holding Super Tuesday primaries March 3.
