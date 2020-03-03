Voters weren't busting the doors down when local polling locations opened at 7 a.m. for the presidential primary election.
"Our rush was six people," said one judge.
At Christ the King Church near the hospital, 10 voters had cast ballots in the first half hour. The pre-work hour, noon and after work are generally the busier times at polling locations.
Merri Jo Miller was second in line, wanting to cast a ballot before she had to be to work at 7:30. She had to make a decision on who to vote for after her first choice, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the the Democratic field Monday.
"As sad as it is, I don't think the country is ready for a woman to be president yet. I think she and Pete (Buttigieg) did the right thing."
Miller cast her vote for former vice president Joe Biden, who was endorsed by Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who also dropped out of the race. The three candidates were seen as the more moderate choices in the race compared to front-runner Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist.
"I worry that Bernie can't win. There are things I like about him, but I don't think he can win against Trump," Miller said.
Jan Bentdahl was in line early even though he didn't have any choices to make in the Republican race he voted in. Donald Trump was the only name on the GOP ballot.
"It's my duty to vote," said the 70-year-old Bentdahl, an Army and Air Force veteran.
He said he believes Trump has been good to the military and has kept the promises he made when he ran.
"The other side wastes a lot of tax money. It's a big circus on the Democrat side. All they wanted to do was waste time on impeachment," Bentdahl said.
Jen Cucurullo said she was leaning toward Klobuchar and Buttigieg and had a difficult decision deciding who to vote for.
"I'm going with Elizabeth Warren. I like the things she's saying about health care and education, and she has a history with the middle class."
At Holy Rosary school in lower North Mankato 19 people had voted during the first hour.
While there was some concern voters might be confused by the new primary format in which they had to choose which party's ballot they would ask for, election judges Thomas Senden and Judy Date said voters who came in were familiar with the rules and there were no questions or confusion.
Vicki Abraham had just cast her vote for Biden, saying she had been planning to vote for Klobuchar. "Amy dropped out and said vote for Joe, and I did."
Jaci Kopet, who oversees elections in Nicollet County, said there was no morning rush there.
"It's fairly slow. I heard from the city of St. Peter that they did not have lines when they normally do. I don't know if it will pick up or not."
She said the election was running smoothly, but they did have calls from people Monday who had voted early by mail and wanted to change their vote after Klobuchar announced she was dropping out.
Those who voted by mail, either as an absentee voter or those who live in mail-voting precincts, are barred by state law from changing their vote if their ballot arrived within seven days of the election.
Kopet said she had received more than 1,100 ballots in the mail as of Monday night.
Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said they too had fielded calls Monday from voters asking if they could change their mail vote. He had received about 2,200 mail ballots as of Monday night.
Stalberger said judges were reporting slow but steady turnout and there were no problems arising in voting.
"Our biggest problem was a bent flag pole where they couldn't attach the flag," he said. State law requires a flag at each voting location, with most being portable stand-up poles. He said someone went to the Bethel Baptist Church location to fix the pole so the flag could fly.
"Duct tape saved the day. We have a contingency for everything."
