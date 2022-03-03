MANKATO — Primrose is now Mankato Lodge, part of Sinceri Senior Living.
Sinceri stated in a press release that the same quality care and amenities will continue, along with community enhancements and updates to programs and resources, focusing on holistic care.
Mankato Lodge offers one- and two-bedroom and studio-style options. Amenities include 24-hour on-site care staff, courtyards with walking paths, and common and activity areas.
Sinceri Senior Living management company provides service to seniors in 22 states, serving about 3,800 seniors. They offer independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities.
