MANKATO — Primrose Retirement Community residents couldn’t go out to do their usual random acts of kindness event this year, but they came up with another way to brighten people’s days.
Residents in past years would go to Minnesota State University to distribute gift cards to students. It served as a way to build connections between generations while encouraging young people to pay the gesture forward in some way.
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the annual plan from happening, leading Primrose residents to instead show their appreciation to staff members by handing them gift cards while chatting over pizza and refreshments.
One $10 gift card, mainly from local small businesses, will be for staff members to use. A second $10 gift card will be paid forward to someone in another random act of kindness.
Primrose paired residents with younger staff members to keep the intergenerational aspect of the event intact this year. Faye Strong, a resident who gave her gift bag to staff member Kody Beckers, said the event is a great way to say "Thank you" for all they do.
“We really appreciated what they do for us,” she said. “If you’re sick they’ll bring meals to your room no problem; they’re very quick to answer any needs we have.”
Events like Wednesday’s, along with other regular activities, make the Primrose community feel like a family, Beckers said. They help establish relationships, he added, giving him a sense of fulfillment at work while keeping residents engaged.
“That’s something we take pride in,” he said. “We look at these residents as if they’re our grandpa or grandma.”
Strong and Beckers sat down for pizza with another pair, staff member Madison Wills and resident Don Olson. Wills, who started at Primrose about a month ago, said she already noticed how residents and their families show their appreciation even before Wednesday’s event.
“It’s just cool to walk in the break room and all of a sudden there’s chips or chocolates (from them),” she said. “It’s the little things.”
The group’s conversation topics ranged from pets to Olson’s farming background to his and Strong’s thoughts on lefse and lutefisk. Coincidentally, fish came up in another pair’s conversation as well, with resident Norma Preston and staff member Griffin Gartzke finding out how much they both enjoyed a good fish fry.
Gartzke, Wills and Beckers said they’ll look for the right moment to pay their second gift card forward. Residents handed out a total of 20 gift bags with 40 gift cards in them, said Michele Fahey, who works on life enrichment at Primrose.
“They’ll either give it to someone in need or another senior citizen,” Fahey said. “Then they’ll come back to our resident council meeting and share how it affected them or the person they gave it to.”
