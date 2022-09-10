When the Prince Henderson Legacy Project asked for donations to purchase the Prince-themed sculpture in the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour, donors put on their Raspberry Berets, said Let’s Go Crazy and made it (Purple) Rain to the tune of about $5,000.
“Thousands of fans come to Henderson every year just to see the Prince memorial,” said Joel King, the Henderson organization’s president. “When I saw the guitar, I knew it had to be part of the memorial.”
For the past three weeks, King has been fundraising in order to make it happen. Shortly before noon Wednesday, he made his way down to Mankato to put a down payment of $4,000 for the piece from CityArt with the help of the donations received in a short amount of time.
King said they haven’t made a decision on where exactly the 14-foot-5-inch-tall piece will go, but they are down to two locations and have until April to finalize. Because the piece is part of the art walk, it will remain on Second Street in Mankato until springtime.
Jefferson Davis, the Iowa artist who created the piece, said he couldn’t have found a better permanent home for it.
“If I could handpick anywhere on the planet that it could have gone, I couldn’t imagine anywhere else I would rather have it go,” he said. “Getting to meet Joel and hear firsthand stories about Prince, looking at all the photos and memorials and stuff over at Henderson, it was just really exciting.”
This year marks the second year for Davis’ art being showcased on art walk. He won People’s Choice Awards last year for his fish sculpture called Cover Up.
He decided to create this year’s piece in honor of Prince because he wanted to do something close to the hearts of Minnesotans.
“I’ve always been a Prince fan myself, and I love doing the sculpture walk here in Mankato,” Davis said. “So I just put the two together. I wanted to do something local and something people of this area could really relate to. What’s more relatable than Prince?”
The piece itself took three months to complete and is packed full of all things Prince.
“I wanted every part of it, every piece in it, to mean something,” Davis said. “Every piece has a story, starting at the bottom with the 1958 Minnesota license plate. Prince was born in Minnesota in 1958.”
The guitar also included pieces that reference Prince’s favorite car, motorcycle, songs, hobbies, among many others.
Davis said he’s extremely happy with how it turned out and knows that Prince fans that make their way to Henderson in the near future will, too.
The Prince Henderson Legacy Project is still taking donations to help cover the full cost of the piece.
