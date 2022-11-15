The Free Press
MANKATO — A Prince-themed sculpture in the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour won the People’s Choice Award.
The Artist by Jefferson Davis was the most popular sculpture on the tour as chosen by visitors to the tour this past year.
The Jurors’ Purchase Award winning sculpture is Mountain Spell by Harold Linke. The sculpture will be bought by the CityArt program and installed permanently. Each year the sculpture purchased by CityArt is installed in either Mankato or North Mankato.
The awards were announced Tuesday night during the Greater Mankato Growth awards banquet.
The Artist will also be staying in the local area.
The Prince Henderson Legacy Project raised funds to purchase the sculpture to be installed in Henderson.
This year marks the second year for Davis’ art being showcased on art walk. He won People’s Choice Awards last year for his fish sculpture called Cover Up.
He decided to create this year’s piece in honor of Prince because he wanted to do something close to the hearts of Minnesotans.
“I’ve always been a Prince fan myself, and I love doing the sculpture walk here in Mankato,” Davis told The Free Press previously. “So I just put the two together. I wanted to do something local and something people of this area could really relate to. What’s more relatable than Prince?”
The piece itself took three months to complete and is packed full of all things Prince.
“I wanted every part of it, every piece in it, to mean something,” Davis said. “Every piece has a story, starting at the bottom with the 1958 Minnesota license plate. Prince was born in Minnesota in 1958.”
The guitar also included pieces that reference Prince’s favorite car, motorcycle, songs, hobbies, among many others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.