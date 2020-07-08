WINNEBAGO — A private school is moving into the closed drug treatment center in Winnebago.
Genesis Classical Academy is buying the former Adolescent Treatment Center from the United Hospital District.
The growing nondenominational Christian school that has been renting a portion of another building in Winnebago will open in its new permanent home in September.
The 10-year-old youth treatment center on First Avenue SW closed in April.
With the pandemic straining the United Hospital District's financial resources, CEO Rick Ash said they cannot afford to continue operation. Ash said he's disappointed by the loss of what he described as a much-needed service. But he said he's happy another local nonprofit will use the building to continue serving children.
Genesis Classical Academy opened in 2015 in a spare wing of the Heartland Senior Living - Parker Oaks just down the street from the treatment center.
Both the school and the senior facility are expanding and now in need of more space, said Bill Erickson, president of the academy's board of directors.
The academy served preschool through fourth-grade students when it opened and has been adding a grade each year. This year the school had around 80 students through eighth grade. It will expand to ninth grade in its new home next year.
The new space will provide ample room to grow and will need minimal remodeling, Erickson said. The treatment center already has classrooms, a cafeteria and a gym. Volunteers will be requested to help convert the former bedrooms into additional classrooms.
A public open house will be held this summer once the work is complete.
A fundraising campaign will be launched soon to help pay for the building purchase and renovations, Erickson said. They aim to someday also build a larger gymnasium.
The academy is one of two schools in the region that uses the classical education model, which includes Latin language instruction.
