MANKATO — This week 12 Minnesota private colleges announced they will be offering community college students earning their associates of arts degrees guaranteed admission through the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum program.
Among the 12 participating private colleges is Bethany Lutheran College.
“Bethany is supportive of the initiative. Our professors have a long and warm history of making an extra effort to welcome and encourage transfer students,” said Jeff Lemke, vice president of admissions. “This pathway is just another step forward in providing opportunities for student advancement.”
The Transfer Admission Guarantee allows community college students a chance to plan ahead without worry of admissions. As long as they meet the pre-qualifications of the private college of their choice, admission is guaranteed.
South Central College students who are interested in applying to Bethany, for example, need a 2.0-2.5 GPA to qualify for guaranteed admission.
SCC students are also able to transfer into any Bethany program they’re interested in. Some of the most popular pathways are business, media arts and medical.
“At these 12 institutions, students also benefit from the AA transferring in as a block to meet general education requirements, provided a 2.0 is achieved in each course,” John Manning of the Minnesota Private College Council said in a news release. “This means that all 60 credits earned for the AA count towards their bachelor’s degrees.”
Lemke verified this, saying almost all community college students who transfer into Bethany with an AA degree are able to complete their undergraduate degree in two years. Bethany accepts credits from the transfer curriculum program and AA in-state and out of state.
The Transfer Admission Guarantee came to be after Minnesota Private College Council institution representatives discussed the need for new ways to better support transfer students. After learning about similar admission guarantees offered in New England, the group was inspired.
It has since been developed as part of the Transfer Initiative — which, according to their website, “aims to improve support for community college students transferring to member institutions to earn their bachelor’s degrees” — coordinated by the Council and supported through funding.
“It's great that the private colleges group has gotten together to say, ‘Hey, how do we make this easier for community college students as well,’” said Judy Endres, associate vice president of student affairs at SCC.
“We've had students that have already transferred to other private colleges as well as the public universities, so I appreciate the effort that the private colleges are making to make it more seamless and a little easier process for us.”
Endres added it’s crucial for SCC students to connect with the universities they wish to attend.
“We want to really emphasize that to our students, to make sure they’re talking to the receiving institution because they will be really helpful in this work and will help make it easier for our students,” she said.
Lemke, once again, confirmed.
“One of Bethany's most experienced admissions counselors, Ben Petzel, is available to work personally with students in walking through the process and selecting a major,” he said.
