MANKATO — Private schools will welcome students back to their buildings full time this fall — with some new precautions.
As the pandemic brings more inquiries from prospective families, the principals of Mankato’s private schools say they are balancing safety with the potential for enrollment growth.
In Mankato, Mount Olive, Immanuel and Risen Savior Lutheran schools and Loyola Catholic School all have announced they will return to in-person learning.
The schools are getting creative to encourage social distancing when their students come back in late August or early September.
At Risen Savior Lutheran School, Principal Jason Rupnow said seventh and eighth graders are moving into the basement of the nearby St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Loyola Catholic School will “utilize unconventional spaces” and do more learning outdoors on Good Counsel Hill, according to a school announcement.
The Immanuel Lutheran School building is well under capacity and classes will be spread farther apart, said Principal Brandan Heinze.
At Mount Olive Lutheran School, Principal Adam Pavelchik said students will stay in their classroom as much as feasible, including for lunch.
The schools also are planning enhanced sanitation and other new measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as temperature checks when students arrive and desks spaced farther apart.
Loyola is offering remote learning as an option for any family that prefers their child or children stay home. Remote learning is not planned as an option at this time at the Lutheran schools, though their principals say they are preparing for the possibility it might become necessary in the future.
Area public schools have not yet announced whether they will start the school year with a return to in-person classes, continuation of remote learning or do a hybrid of both.
The principals of the Lutheran schools said they have heard from a number of prospective families interested in the certainty for in-person learning in a smaller school setting.
Heinze said it’s a positive challenge for Immanuel Lutheran School because it has room to grow.
“This year has seen an increase in community interest for attending Immanuel, which I welcome because that opens doors for us to share the life-giving Gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to some we would not otherwise have reached,” Heinze said.
Pavelchik and Rupnow said they will be working to find the right balance between growth and leaving enough space to keep students and staff safe.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of as many families that we can, but we also need to take care of the families that have been with us,” Rupnow said.
Loyola’s principal could not be reached for comment, but an announcement on the district’s Facebook page echoed that sentiment. Loyola is near capacity at some grade levels, the announcement states.
There are a few openings in fourth through eighth grades at Mount Olive, Pavelchik said. Risen Savior leaders are meeting Tuesday to analyze current enrollment and capacity and decide whether to open to any more students, Rupnow said.
Transportation could be a new challenge if public schools opt for a remote or hybrid learning model. The public school districts typically provide the busing for their private school neighbors.
Risen Savior and Mount Olive are adding before and after school care programs to give their families more flexibility if they need to self-transport.
